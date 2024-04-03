Midgets dominate 10-0 in non-conference season open

Apr. 2—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Midgets wasted no time making a statement as they opened their softball season with a commanding 10-0 victory against non-conference rivals Dawson County. Displaying seasoned composure and precision, both the veteran players and reserves showcased astute base running, resulting in a flawless performance with zero errors on the field.

Seniors of the Midgets exhibited patience at bat and lightning speed on the bases, while younger talents demonstrated fierce competitiveness, earning their positions through keen defensive instincts and impactful hits. The team collectively hammered out 10 hits, matching their impressive 10-run tally.

"We started off really well," expressed relief pitcher Reagan Mcmahen. "We definitely have room to improve, but overall it was a really good start."

Speedsters Jenna Decker and Ava Jahner stole the spotlight on the basepaths, nabbing 3 and 2 bases, respectively.

Jahner dominated the mound for the initial three innings, striking out 7 opponents and conceding only one hit, which didn't come until the third inning. Initiating the game with a swift strike on her first pitch, Jahner swiftly mowed down the opposition with a pitcher popup and consecutive strikeouts to close the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the first, Dickinson's offensive prowess was on full display as the first three batters loaded the bases with a single and two walks. Lead-off hitter Decker sprinted across home plate on a lineout, marking the team's first run of the year. Decker continued her stellar performance, smashing the first double of the game in the second inning, bringing senior Braelynn Farnsworth home. Farnsworth, who also secured a double, demonstrated tenacity on the basepaths alongside her teammates, capitalizing on opponents' errors to score runs or advance to scoring positions. Farnsworth ended with 2 hits and 2 RBIs.

The Midgets surged ahead in the second and third innings, amassing 7 runs to claim an 8-0 lead.

As the game progressed into the fourth inning, Dickinson's lineup witnessed some adjustments with players shifting positions. Jahner transitioned to shortstop, while freshman Reagan Mcmahen took command of the defense. Despite initial nerves, Mcmahen performed admirably, striking out her first batter on a 1-3 count.

"Coming back from an injury, it felt good to get that first strikeout," Mcmahen remarked. "Definitely a boost of confidence and it felt good to have my team's back and to start off good."

In the same inning, newcomer Emily Sayler, stationed in right field, executed a sharp 9-3 double play—a testament to her alertness on the field.

Farnsworth's double in the fourth inning brought home Dickinson's catcher Makenna Medina, the sole Dickinson player to be hit by a pitch. The final run was driven in by Mcmahen, who blasted a triple in her sole at-bat, bringing home Pricilla Alvarez. Mcmahen underscored the team's emphasis on executing fundamentals, securing outs, advancing runners with hits, and making contributions across the board.

The game highlighted the reigning state champion's dominance, with Dickinson's roster showcasing unwavering effort and determination, setting a formidable tone for any future competitors. Nonetheless, the Midgets remain resolute in their pursuit of continual improvement, from the seasoned upperclassmen to the promising young talents.

"It feels good to start the season with a win, but we definitely can't take it as a precedent for the rest of the year," emphasized Mcmahen. "We are going to play against a lot of good teams, some of which we faced in state last year. Even though I think we have grown a lot, they may have grown even more."