Midgets cast spell over previously unbeaten Minot

May 3—DICKINSON — Dickinson High did something on Thursday, May 2 that hadn't previously been done during the 2024 North Dakota prep baseball season: Defeated Minot on the baseball diamond ... not just once, but twice. The Midgets managed to pull off the doubleheader sweep at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark, 7-3 in the opener and 13-9 in the nightcap courtesy of a 3-for-4 performance from senior shortstop Jace Kovash in Game 1 and a solid pitching display by reliever Nick Sobolik on the mound and outfielder Will Easum's 4-RBI hit-display in Game 2 that was backed by Kovash's 4-strikeout showdown with the Magicians after the sun went down.

The seesaw battle in the nightcap saw the Midgets jump out to a 2-1 lead after the first frame as Easum singled home senior first-baseman Kaden Krieg to halve the Magicians' lea in the first and Kovash drive Tyler Danbom in on a sacrifice-fly to tie the game at 2 in the bottom of the second. Christian Tibor scored soon-after on a ground-ball error from the bat of Jack Price to allow DHS to take the lead, but the game took some twists-and-turns along the way.

Minot knotted the game at 3-3 in the top of the third, but Dickinson (11-5) responded with a run on Tibor's line-drive to right that scored Easum in the bottom of the frame and 2 more runs in the next inning courtesy of a Kovash walk that led to a Price RBI and Jeremiah Jilek's sac-fly that plated Price for a 6-3 advantage.

The lead was short-lived as Minot rocked a 3-run homer to tie the game at 6-apiece, and then the Magicians piled 3 more runs on in the meantime to take a 9-6 lead into the bottom of the inning. The Midgets rose to the challenge with a 7-run response in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back. Kevin Olsson kicked off the party with a double to left that scored Colin Tschetter, and DHS tied the game for the last time on a Kovash single that drove home Camden Kubas. Krieg ripped a double to left that brought Price across the plate with 2 outs and then an Easum moon-shot over the left-field wall removed all doubt, also scoring Krieg and Jilek to close out the game at 13-9.

Nick Sobolik ended up with the win on two innings of work with 4 Ks after Kovash mowed down 4 of his own as the starter.

The opener of the twin-bill brought just as much tension to the plate as the nightcap, with DHS requiring a 5-run bottom of the sixth to outlast the Magicians and take the victory. While the game was scoreless through the first two frames, Dickinson shot into the lead on a Krieg triple to left that brought Kovash and Price home after the two had singled to start off the third inning.

Minot cut the Midgets' lead in half in the top of the fourth and took the lead at 3-2 in the fifth, but the hosts were having none of that, scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the sixth frame on a 2-run double from Kovash that brought home Tibor and Kubas to take the lead for good. That was followed by a Krieg triple to to right that ran Kovash and Price across the plate for a 6-3 advantage and Jilek capped out the scoring on a sac-fly that completed the circle for Krieg at the dish for the 7-3 win.

The staff of Kyler Kudrna, Parker Sayler and Tibor combined for 3 strikeouts in the opener and surrendered 7 walks with the 3 earned runs, but gave up only 3 hits along the way.

For the series, Krieg went 4-for-8 with a double, a triple, 3 runs and 5 RBI, while Price also batted .500 on a 3-for-6 showing over the course of the twin-bill with 4 runs and an RBI. Kovash closed out the night at 5-for-7 to pace the Midgets with 4 RBI and 3 runs, with a double thrown-in for good measure to help the home-team take the sweep.

DHS doesn't get a chance for much rest on their laurels, as they will be on the road for today's doubleheader at Bismarck High to face the Demons at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3.

