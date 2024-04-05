Midgets bounce back with doubleheader sweep over Watford City

Apr. 5—WATFORD CITY — After a pair of losses in their season-opening doubleheader on Tuesday against Bismarck Legacy, the Dickinson High Midgets clocked Watford City on Thursday, April 4, with an 18-4, run-rule win in the opener and a 3-0 shutout in the nightcap. Nick Sobolik took the win in Game 2 and Tyler Danbom earned the victory in the first game of the afternoon. The game was scheduled to be played at home for DHS, but was moved to Watford City from Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark due to poor field conditions.

DHS's shutout win came courtesy of a dominant pitching performance by the staff of three, with Easton Hugelen kicking off the affair on two innings of solid work and a strikeout to show for his efforts. Sobolik came on for the win and fanned 1 in the middle-stages, while Cameron Wolf put out the fire in his final inning of work.

As it turned out, the Midgets got all the run-production they needed in the opening frame, as Camden Kubas was hit by a pitch and advanced to third after a wild pickoff attempt through wise baserunning and heads-up play. The same plague bit the Wolves on the next wild pitch that allowed Kubas to cross the plate for a 1-0 lead, and despite more mayhem in the form of a Malachi Medina walk that saw courtesy-runner Blake Peters advance to third, the inning ended on a double-play to stop the threat.

Dickinson High struck once more in the second inning to double their advantage as Kyler Kudrna was hit by a pitch and found his way to second on yet another error before stealing third shortly thereafter. The wildness from the Watford City staff continued and Kudrna crossed the plate on an errant pitch for a 2-0 lead after two innings.

Watford City managed only 3 hits in the contest, but DHS combined for only 2 of their own. Regardless, Colin Tschetter walked in the fourth and Kudrna singled him home after a series of Wolves errors in the outfield on the same play and a 3-0 win to close out the night and even their record to 2-2.

In what turned out to be a rout, Dickinson High scorched the Wolves in Game 1, jumping out to a 2-0 lead at the end of the first inning and throttling Watford City for 9 in the final frame to take the run-rule victory. Senior shortstop Jace Kovash led off the game with a walk and stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. A walk for Christian Tibor followed Kovash's at-bat, and Kovash was able to score on an error in the meantime, while Tibor crossed the plate on an RBI-single by Medina for the 2-0 lead.

While the Wolves were able to halve the deficit in the bottom of the second, the Midgets poured on the pressure in the top of the third with 4 runs that proved to be all DHS would need in Game 1, as Tibor singled and Kudrna was hit by a pitch to place runners at first and second before Jack Price singled Tibor home and Medina followed suit and reached base on an error that plated Kudrna and sent Price to third. After Price scored on a sacrifice fly from Jeremiah Jilek, Peters scored as a pinch-runner for Medina on an Easum single to complete the Midgets' production for the inning.

From there, it was all DHS, as the pitching staff shut the Wolves down to the tune of 4 combined hits and 2 more runs that were insufficient to needs. Over the span of the final three innings of work, the Midgets broke loose for 12 runs and ran away with the game. Price and Easum each had 3-hit nights and Tibor ended up going 2-for-4. Price crossed the plate 3 times while Kudrna, Cameron Wolf, and Easum piled up 2 runs apiece. Adding to the Wolves' misery, Easum stole a trio of bases and Peters, Kovash, Kubas, Price and Kevin Olsson added to the theft as Dickinson High walked away with a combined 8 SBs.

Medina drove in 2 during a 2-for-3 performance, and Danbom helped his own cause with a pair of RBIs while mowing down a pair of batters in 1.1 innings of work for the win. Jilek, Emerson Simnioniw and Kaden Ham all registered 2 strikeouts apiece as the staff combined for 8 Ks in the game while giving up only 3 walks.

Next-up for the Midgets will be a trip to Minot to face the Minot Magicians on Tuesday, April 9.

For more information about the Dickinson High School Midgets' baseball team, please keep reading your Dickinson Press and/or visit the website at

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/baseball

and/or

https://www.dickinson.k12.nd.us/schools/dhs/athletics/index

.