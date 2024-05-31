Midgets take 14-4, run-rule win over West Fargo Sheyenne to earn semifinal berth

May 30—DICKINSON — The Dickinson High School Midgets are in the semifinals of the North Dakota Class A State Softball Tournament, thanks to a 14-4, run-rule victory over the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs, who now will face Mandan in the consolation semifinals after the Braves lost to West Fargo, 10-9 in extra innings. Dickinson squares off on Friday, May 31 versus the Packers as the defending state champions went off for 7 runs in the second inning at Sanford Softball Complex on Bravera Field.

DHS's game will take place after the matchup between Bismarck High and Minot at 4 p.m. after the Demons run-ruled Fargo North, 15-5, in the first contest of the day and Minot upended Grand Forks Red River, 7-5.

Thursday's quarterfinal for the Midgets featured a first-inning moon-shot from starting pitcher Ava Jahner deep over the wall in left field with the flag blowing directly towards the east, to give DHS the early 1-0 lead before the second-inning onslaught ensued.

Senior third-baseman Braelynn Farnsworth led off the second with a double to the wall in right-center field and was brought home on a sacrifice-bunt from sophomore shortstop Myah Merry before senior centerfielder Jenna Decker roped a solo-homer over the deep-left-center field fence ... then the Midgets really went to work. Junior catcher Mackenna Medina drove home Jahner and senior left-fielder Morgan Koffler on a double to left and she was quickly brought across the plate by a double from sophomore first-baseman Kyndall Peterson before Peterson came home on a single from eighth-grade right-fielder Gabby Sobolik, who was plated on yet-another double from DHS, this one on Farnsworth's second at-bat of the inning as the hosts sent 11 athletes to the plate in the frame and took an 8-0 lead.

"That felt really nice and it's always good to have a home-run, especially in the state tournament, so I felt really good," Decker said. "It kind of helped us get our bats going again and motivated us even more."

She added, "I feel like once we get one person hitting, it affects all of us and we just start going."

Jahner was mostly on cruise-control, but did suffer a difficult fourth inning after allowing only four baserunners and a single hit in the first three innings of work. Regardless, she earned the victory while scattering 6 hits and walking 4, fanning 5 and giving up 4 earned-runs.

The Midgets scored 5 more runs in the third as they batted-around and Jahner added an RBI single to her 3-for-4 night at the plate — with 3 RBI and 3 runs with a pair of stolen-bases — and Peterson added a 2-run double to the mix that sent Koffler and Tibor home before Peterson was brought home by Farnsworth on a single.

"Ava (Jahner) threw a great game, she tends to like to do this in the first game and it seems like tradition; but I wasn't frightened by it one bit and sometimes it's good for her to have a little adversity," Dickinson manager Amanda Mickey said. "We're proud of her and I thought she threw a great game ... hats-off to them (the Mustangs), they didn't give up, whatsoever."

The final run came in the bottom of the fourth as Decker — who went 3-for-4 with 3 runs, an RBI and stolen-base — was driven across the plate by Jahner on a double to left. Medina ended up going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and a double, while Peterson drove in 3 RBI on a 2-of-3 night at the plate with 2 runs and a pair of doubles, while Farnsworth was the other multi-hitter on a perfect 3-for-3 effort that saw her score a run.

"Our bats definitely came through and helped Ava out, tremendously, which was fun to see," Mickey said. "We're excited to play (West Fargo) tomorrow; we're going to get our scouting report done tonight and see what they have to offer and we're going to do our best as coaches to prepare for them and the kids just need to keep hitting the ball well for Ava."

The Mustangs scored 4 runs in the fourth inning to almost prolong the matchup, but backstop Addie Rolstad was the lone Sheyenne player with a multi-hit night as the visitors were outhit, 17-6. Starting pitcher Presley Tvetter took the loss on four innings of work while giving up 12 earned runs and a pair of walks while striking out 3 Midget batters.

"We got down in the second inning and Dickinson went on a run because they're a good team," West Fargo Sheyenne manager Mark Woodberry said. "I told the players to just keep working, don't give up and learn."

He added, "That's what we tried to do, but Dickinson is a good team and they deserved to win."

For more information about softball in North Dakota, please visit

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/softball

and/or

https://www.wdasports.org/postseasons/spring-2024/softball

.