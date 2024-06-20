After a midfielder and winger, Hansi Flick identifies Barcelona’s next ‘essential’ signing

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has identified another area of his new squad as potentially being in need of reinforcement.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards the position in question as coming between the posts.

Flick, for his part, is more than happy with the first-choice goalkeeper at his disposal, a firm believer in the talents of fellow countryman Marc-André ter Stegen.

However, the German tactician is completely unfamiliar with backup Iñaki Peña, or the rest of Barcelona’s shot-stopper options.

Of the opinion that two trustworthy options between the sticks are an absolute necessity in any top squad, Flick would therefore be more comfortable in seeking out a no.2 with whom he has long-term experience.

No such transfer will be sanctioned for the time being, with the former Bayern Munich headmaster in agreement with the Blaugrana brass that reinforcements in midfield, and on the left wing, remain the priority.

In the meantime, Flick, in turn, will use the opportunity to assess the aforementioned Peña and co.

Barca dipping into the market for a new goalkeeper before the summer is out, though, now looks a strong possibility.

Conor Laird | GSFN