Midfielder Robinson to leave Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the news that midfielder Katie Robinson will be leaving the club this summer.

The Seagulls revealed the player’s departure via a post on their official club website this morning. Robinson will officially leave the Sussex club upon the expiration of her contract at the end of the month.

Robinson joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Bristol City in summer 2020. She has gone on to make 69 appearances for The Seagulls in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

In an emotional Instagram post this morning, Robinson thanked the Brighton & Hove Albion fans for their support along with her teammates and the club’s staffing group who have provided help and guidance over the last four years.

“After four years with Brighton, I have decided I will be leaving the club this summer,” Robinson said.

“I’d like to thank the fans for your brilliant support throughout my time here, it doesn’t go unnoticed. To the staff and coaches that I’ve worked with, thank you for your guidance and belief you’ve shown in me. I appreciate you all. I’d also like to thank my teammates, I’ve grown not only as a player but a person too. Im grateful to have played alongside you all and will cherish the memories we’ve had together.”

Robinson becomes the fifth player to leave Brighton & Hove Albion following the conclusion of the 2023/2024 season. Veatriki Sarri, Lulu Jarvis, Emma Kulberg and Tatiana Pinto are also leaving the club at the end of their contracts.