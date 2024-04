Zech Obiero has played in all of Leyton Orient's last four games in League One [Getty Images]

Midfielder Zech Obiero has signed a two-year contract extension with Leyton Orient.

The 19-year-old has made five appearances in League One for the side this season - four in their past four games.

He has spent most of this campaign away on loan, first at Isthmian Premier League club Cheshunt and then National League South club Chelmsford.

Obiero came through Leyton Orient's academy and made his first-team debut in April 2022.