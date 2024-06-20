Midfielder Doyle to leave Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Emma Doyle has announced the news that she will be leaving the club this summer.

The player took to her personal X account to announce her departure this afternoon.

Doyle joined Blackburn Rovers from Barclays Women’s Super League club Everton in summer 2020. The 24-year-old has gone on to make 41 appearances for the Lancashire club in the Barclays Women’s Championship. The player was a member of a Blackburn Rovers side that enjoyed their most successful season to date in the second tier in 2023/2024.

The midfielder is a popular member of Simon Parker’s Blackburn Rovers team, however, she has made the tough decision to leave Ewood Park this summer.

Announcing her Blackburn Rovers departure in an emotional social media post, Doyle said “A difficult decision to make but it’s time to say goodbye. I am so grateful to have spent four years at this club. Thank you to all of the staff, my teammates and the fans for everything. I have made memories and friends for life.

“I wish everyone all of the best for the future.”

Doyle is the third player to leave Blackburn Rovers this summer. Attacker Danielle Maxwell and midfielder Nicola Worthington have also moved on.