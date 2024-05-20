Will midfield trio swing cup final in Celtic's favour?

The technical ability of Celtic's midfield trio could prove the difference in the Scottish Cup final, says former Rangers defender Richard Foster.

The league champions head to Hampden on Saturday for an Old Firm derby with Rangers, with Foster giving Brendan Rodgers' in-form side the edge.

"I don't think you can ever say clear favourites, but I think Celtic are favourites," he told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"I believe they're a better side. I think Rangers, possibly at full strength, possibly have the edge physically. I'm thinking about midfield where they're relatively powerful.

"In terms of technical ability for me, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O'Riley are the three best midfielders in the league. They're all on the same team. They're all playing well. I think they've got a great understanding.

"They've got too many goal scorers on their team. I see Celtic winning the game, not comfortably. I don't think Old Firm games are ever really comfortable.

"Rangers will make a good goal of it of course, but I just, and I know I'm going to annoy half the city here, I think Celtic will win the cup.

"I think they'll end up winning the double, just because of the form they're in, like you say, and the players have got their disposal."