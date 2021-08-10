Middletown to host inaugural craft beer festival this weekend

Aug. 10—This Saturday, Aug. 14, the city of Middletown will host its inaugural Not Your Average Craft Beer Festival. The celebration of craft beer, held on North Broad Street in downtown Middleton, will feature a beer garden with 10 breweries, live music, food trucks, a pub crawl and a "Beer Mile" race.

The beer festival will kick off at 5 p.m. with a beer garden featuring craft beer options from the following breweries: — New Ales Brewing — Rolling Mill Brewing Co. — Esoteric Brewing Company — Cartridge Brewing — Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. — Melvin Brewing — R.Shea Brewing — Canal Place, Downtown Akron — Masthead Brewing Co. — Hi-Wire Brewing — Bell's Brewery

While sipping on craft beer, guests will be able to enjoy live music by Tin Penny, food from The Jug and The Salty Dog OH food trucks.

After enjoying a beer (or two) in the beer garden, guests can indulge in more tasty brews by the same breweries in Middletown's local pubs and bars. This DORA pub crawl will also feature limited releases, special tappings and tap takeovers. Each special tasting will be $3 and is not included in the event's ticket price.

Feeling guilty about all of the carbs you're consuming? The inaugural festival will also include a Beer Mile. The concept is simple: At the start of each loop of the four-loop race, you will chug a beer. (A non-alcoholic beer option is also available). Hopefully, your stomach is strong. Participants who can't keep the beer down are required to drink a penalty beer.

Each loop is a quarter of a mile. Beginning at 6 p.m., the race will be run in shifts of 15 participants behind the Pendleton Art Center, located at 1105 Central Ave. in Middletown. Participation in the race will cost $20 per person and registration for the event can be done by visiting runsignup.com. Race day registration for the Beer Mile will begin at 5 p.m. Awards will be given to the top athletes at 8 p.m.

General admission to Not Your Average Craft Beer Festival is $35 and includes a limited edition souvenir tasting glass, lanyard with keepsake tasting passport, 12 tastes in the beer garden and entry to the event at 5 p.m. The VIBC (Very Important Beer Connoisseur) admission is $50 and includes a limited edition souvenir tasting glass, lanyard with keepsake tasting passport, 15 tastes in the beer garden, early entry to the event at 4 p.m. and a meet and greet with the brewmasters. Tickets to the event can be purchased on eventbrite.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Not Your Average Craft Beer Festival

Where: North Broad Street in downtown Middletown

When: Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: General admission is $35 and VIBC admission is $50

More info: Website — Facebook