Middletown to host inaugural craft beer festival this weekend

Ashley Moor, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Aug. 10—This Saturday, Aug. 14, the city of Middletown will host its inaugural Not Your Average Craft Beer Festival. The celebration of craft beer, held on North Broad Street in downtown Middleton, will feature a beer garden with 10 breweries, live music, food trucks, a pub crawl and a "Beer Mile" race.

The beer festival will kick off at 5 p.m. with a beer garden featuring craft beer options from the following breweries: — New Ales Brewing — Rolling Mill Brewing Co. — Esoteric Brewing Company — Cartridge Brewing — Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. — Melvin Brewing — R.Shea Brewing — Canal Place, Downtown Akron — Masthead Brewing Co. — Hi-Wire Brewing — Bell's Brewery

While sipping on craft beer, guests will be able to enjoy live music by Tin Penny, food from The Jug and The Salty Dog OH food trucks.

After enjoying a beer (or two) in the beer garden, guests can indulge in more tasty brews by the same breweries in Middletown's local pubs and bars. This DORA pub crawl will also feature limited releases, special tappings and tap takeovers. Each special tasting will be $3 and is not included in the event's ticket price.

Feeling guilty about all of the carbs you're consuming? The inaugural festival will also include a Beer Mile. The concept is simple: At the start of each loop of the four-loop race, you will chug a beer. (A non-alcoholic beer option is also available). Hopefully, your stomach is strong. Participants who can't keep the beer down are required to drink a penalty beer.

Each loop is a quarter of a mile. Beginning at 6 p.m., the race will be run in shifts of 15 participants behind the Pendleton Art Center, located at 1105 Central Ave. in Middletown. Participation in the race will cost $20 per person and registration for the event can be done by visiting runsignup.com. Race day registration for the Beer Mile will begin at 5 p.m. Awards will be given to the top athletes at 8 p.m.

General admission to Not Your Average Craft Beer Festival is $35 and includes a limited edition souvenir tasting glass, lanyard with keepsake tasting passport, 12 tastes in the beer garden and entry to the event at 5 p.m. The VIBC (Very Important Beer Connoisseur) admission is $50 and includes a limited edition souvenir tasting glass, lanyard with keepsake tasting passport, 15 tastes in the beer garden, early entry to the event at 4 p.m. and a meet and greet with the brewmasters. Tickets to the event can be purchased on eventbrite.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Not Your Average Craft Beer Festival

Where: North Broad Street in downtown Middletown

When: Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: General admission is $35 and VIBC admission is $50

More info: Website — Facebook

Recommended Stories

  • Don't Make This Major Meat-Cooking Mistake, New Study Warns

    Have you ever experienced stomach pain after eating a pot roast for dinner? If so, you're likely not alone, according to new research.After analyzing how different methods of cooking meat affect the human body, an international team of food scientists was able to determine the best and worst ways to cook meat for your tummy. Roasting, as it turns out, is one of the absolute worst.The researchers recently revealed their findings of how various ways of cooking meat impact "the digestibility of mus

  • How to Make Turkey Gravy Without Drippings (Yes, It's Possible!)

    You can get a jump on Thanksgiving menu prep or sauce up your meal any day of year if you make this easy turkey gravy from scratch without drippings. Our foolproof recipe for homemade turkey gravy without drippings starts with canned broth and is ready in just 15 minutes. Learn how to make this no-drippings gravy, plus score tips about how to customize your creation, how to freeze the gravy, and how early in advance you can whip it up.

  • I compared the spicy chicken sandwiches from 5 fast-food chains, and the best was the crunchiest

    After tasting all five, our reporter thought McDonald's didn't do as good of a job when it came to incorporating the spicy flavor.

  • The 10 Things to Stock Up on This Fall No Matter What Happens With the Pandemic

    Save money and time by shopping for these pantry workhorses now.

  • Drinking This Every Day Lowers Your Diabetes Risk, Study Says

    Just like cardiovascular disease, diabetes is a serious condition that often requires being proactive to avoid. After all, the 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report found that 34.2 million Americans—or one in ten people—has diabetes, while a whopping one in every three people is prediabetic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides lifestyle and diet changes, a study has found that drinking one popular beverage every day can greatly lower your risk of dev

  • Kanye West Removes DaBaby Remix From Streaming Services

    Kanye West has apparently removed a remix of his song “Nah Nah Nah” featuring DaBaby from streaming services. The remix, which was released last year and also featured 2Chainz, was disappeared from Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal over the weekend and was first reported by HotNewHipHop. DaBaby is entering a third week of negative reaction […]

  • Should You Wash Raw Chicken? Here's What Experts Say

    One of the most hotly debated questions in the culinary world is whether or not you should wash raw chicken before cooking it. Most recently, this exact subject came up during the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special when Cameron and Lauren had a playful spat about the topic.

  • The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

    Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types

  • Bojangles debuts first food truck in latest expansion move. Here’s what’s coming up.

    The 8-by-32 foot food truck rolls out as Bojangles enters new states and plans more store openings.

  • Subscribe to These Food Newsletters, Make Your Inbox More Delicious

    Some of the best food writers are going direct-to-inbox.

  • 25 Diabetes-Friendly Pasta Recipes for Dinner Tonight

    Recipes like our colorful Cabbage Lo Mein and Garlicky Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan will help you meet your blood glucose and heart health goals with every tasty bite. This one-pan pasta that combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal is garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.

  • 15 Uses for Pickle Juice We Bet You Never Thought of Before

    It’s hard to pass up a bread and butter pickle , which is probably why you’re no stranger to an empty pickle jar. Don’t destroy the evidence just yet though—there...

  • 20 Easy Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Make For Busy Mornings

    Whether you want to make your breakfast ahead for the week—like with our baked oatmeal cups—or throw together a quick sandwich, topped toast or bowl of oats in the morning, we have something for you. Recipes like our Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes and Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches are lower in sodium and saturated fat, so you can look out for your heart health. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

  • Krispy Kreme Just Unveiled Hershey’s S’mores Donuts That Are Oozing With Marshmallow

    It’s the campfire treat like you never had it before! 🍫

  • 26 High-Protein Sandwiches That Are Bound to Keep You Full ’Til Dinner

    The pros of having salad for lunch : It’s refreshing, healthy and full of vegetables. The cons: You’re hungry again by 2 p.m. It’s time to put something in...

  • 6 unique burger recipes for the restless griller

    There’s nothing better than burgers at a cookout—but choosing to make burgers for dinner is really only the beginning of your decision-making process, isn’t it? Because, as we all know, there are infinite ways of making a burger, all equally delicious but differing wildly in terms of ingredients, time commitment, and complexity. No matter what you’re craving, there’s a burger recipe to satisfy it. That’s why The Takeout has compiled this list of six highly unique burger recipes, perfect for home

  • Guy Fieri creates most American ballpark food imaginable

    This Thursday, a very special and long-awaited baseball game will take place: the MLB at Field of Dreams. The White Sox will play the Yankees at the filming location for the 1989 film Field Of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, a site that still draws a strong contingent of tourists each year. While it will count as a home game for Chicago, this will be the first Major League Baseball game ever to be played in the state of Iowa, and a momentous milestone like that calls for a momentous ballpark snack f

  • The EASIEST Way To Make Cold Brew Coffee From Scratch | Fast, Simple, and Delicious Cold Brew Coffee

    Take one look at how much cold brew costs at the local café and we promise you'll want to make it at home immediately. Cold brew coffee is one of those drinks that sounds extra fancy, but it's actually a low-maintenance method better iced coffee.

  • America's Largest Bakery Chain Is About to Expand Big-Time

    Big news for bread, bagel, and coffee lovers! An iconic U.S. bakery brand has just joined forces with two other well-known chains to double its services around the country. Check out what the three are cooking.On Thursday, Restaurant Business reported that Panera Bread has merged with Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels to form a conglomerate that will " build an unrivaled fast-casual platform," according to Panera Bread CEO Niren Chaudhary.RELATED: The Saddest Restaurant Closures in Your S

  • 'What's all this then?': Policewoman feeds family of five on just £50 a week

    Lindsey Bebbington-Colbourne keeps costs down by scouring the supermarket for discounted groceries.