Middletown girls see program's most successful season end in state-final loss to Queen Anne's

Jun. 20—BALTIMORE — Louisville-bound attack Bella Rulapaugh had just unleashed another one of her hard shots, giving Queen Anne's a three-goal lead over Middletown with 5 minutes, 11 seconds left in Saturday's Class 3A state girls lacrosse final.

This wasn't such a daunting deficit for the Knights, though, not on a day when they had already either quickly erased or significantly narrowed similar Queen Anne's leads.

So, during a timeout called right after Rulapaugh's goal, Middletown coach Tyler White told his players to win the ensuing draw and play their game. They still had five minutes, after all.

But the Knights never touched the ball again.

The Lions won the draw and maintained possession for the final 5:11 of the game, passing up shots — even on free position opportunities — and fending off Middletown attempts to force a turnover. Killing minute after minute, Queen Anne preserved its 13-10 win over the Knights at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex.

So ended the most successful season in Middletown girls lacrosse history. The Knights (12-1) had never reached a state final before, and they entered Saturday's game with realistic hopes of becoming the first Frederick County girls lacrosse team to capture a state crown.

No team from their county came closer to getting that elusive title — Frederick County's three previous state finalists all lost by more than three goals.

"We wanted it really bad," Middletown senior Isabella Ewine said. "Things just didn't go our way today. We gave it all we had."

Wary of yet another Middletown comeback bid, Queen Anne's (12-0) played keepaway down the stretch.

"We have done that multiple times this year," Lions coach Kesley Fitzgerald said. "It came down to respect for the other team, knowing that the game revolved a lot on the draw, and if it's in our sticks, it's not on the draw."

"It's very frustrating for attack just because we can't do anything about it," Ewine said. "We just have to kind of stand there and watch and cheer on our defenders as best we can to continue to mark their players and try to get that ball back."

While the Knights had trouble at times winning draws against Addy Caulk and getting shots past goalie Abigail Simonetti, they were far from outmatched in their state final debut.

Trailing 9-5 at halftime, the Knights scored three unanswered goals to keep pressure on Queen Anne's, just as they had throughout the back-and-forth first half, when they led once and tied the match three times.

Ewine, who finished with five goals, kept up that pressure midway through the second half. After Simonetti made a save and ran around looking to pass, Ewine sprang into action.

"I chased her around until I caught up, and then I checked the ball out of her stick," Ewine said.

Before Simonetti could scramble back in the crease, Ewine fired a shot into the open goal, narrowing Queen Anne's lead to 11-10 with 11:38 left in the second half.

"It gave us some momentum," Ewine said. "But things don't always go our way."

The Knights wouldn't score again. Meanwhile, Queen Anne's got a pair of insurance goals, including the final score of the game from Rulapaugh, who finished with six goals.

"She has so much great stick work," Fitzgerald said. "And her shooting ability, she's got the hard rips from outside, she knows when to pull it inside. [And] as a lefty, too, has been such a value to our offense."

After Rulapaugh scored four goals in the first half, her first shot after halftime was stopped by goalie Helen Bartman, and the Knights tightened their defense in an attempt to contain her.

Meanwhile, Middletown inched closer. Ewine's first two goals of the second half came when she crept from behind the net, emerged on the left side and squeezed shots past Simonetti.

"Going in today, I wasn't sure if I was going to have that opportunity because we just didn't know how good the crease defenders would be," she said. "But if it's there, I'll take it."

Bailey Broadbent and Julia Harris also scored to help the Knights mount their final comeback bid of the game.

"We came back, hit a couple draws there and got our offense going there a little bit," said White, who praised his team for its play. "But that's what it comes down to, you've got to win the draws."

Caulk helped the Lions win key draws during the latter part of the second half.

"She was really good. She definitely had good placement and good control on the draw," said Middletown senior Alyssa Daley, one of the Knights who battled Caulk for draws.

Simonetti also helped the Lions hold their lead, blocking several tough shots in the second half.

"She was amazing, especially on those low shots," said Broadbent, who finished with three goals. "We just needed to fake her a little more."

Despite the outcome, Middletown proved to be a serious contender for a state crown. Not only did they give a tussle to state tournament regular Queen Anne's, which won its first state title in its third trip to the championship game, but they toughed out a win over a strong Century team in the state semifinals.

"I'm glad we made it here," Broadbent said. "Our team's worked so hard at practices every day, all 22 of us had a big role in what we accomplished today."

Seniors like Ewine, Broadbent, Daley and defender Brynn Hoffman have graduated. While she wasn't happy about losing, Ewine said she was more sad about playing for the final time with her friends.

But the Knights will return underclassmen like sophomore standout Ellery Bowman (who had one goal on Saturday).

"It was special," Daley said of the season. "And I wouldn't be surprised if next year they make another run for it because we've got a lot of young talent on this team."