Middletown beats West Warwick for Division III Super Bowl
After years of friction, Johnson and Jones are on good terms again, and Johnson even ribbed a Jones hiccup during the announcement.
There's plenty at stake in the final week of the season.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
Eagles center Jason Kelce says nothing about Monday night will change what happened last year. But it might teach us something about what will happen this year.
The Ravens cruised to a win in an injury-filled game.
No player had even hit 30 homers and stolen 60 bases in a season before Acuña.
We've reached the final two weeks of the regular season and there's still so much to be decided.
The AFC North is the new black and blue division in the NFL, and this is a huge week for it. What are each team's strengths and weaknesses?
The schools have re-engaged with Mountain West officials over a two-year football scheduling alliance.
DeJean could be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft if he declares.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
Draymond Green received his 18th career ejection on Tuesday. Only one player in NBA history has more.
“Skinny Bowl I” was highly anticipated everywhere except for the two franchises that have more similarities than differences and their hyped-but-worth-it rookies didn’t exactly light up the night in their first official matchup.
Hunter Dickinson is the first player to put up at least 20 points and 20 rebounds against Kentucky in the last 25 seasons.
We put out the word for your Week 10 fantasy football bad beats, and Jorge Martin picked the best/worst to show that we all lose sometimes.