Middleton to go? New striker needed?

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Dundee United, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window now open.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Calum: Obviously very happy to be back in the Premiership. I think we should be looking to sign better players than the ones we have recently signed from the lower leagues in England.

Jim: We require another experienced striker, someone with Premiership experience, possibly Simon Murray. A wide left-sided player, Danny Armstrong. Glenn Middleton had a very disappointing campaign, no doubt has ability but his character in high-profile games is lacking.