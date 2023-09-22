Middlesex football's defense forces 5 trunovers in win over Dunellen

MIDDLESEX — Dunellen’s offense was grounding and pounding as advertised.

Simply, the Middlesex defense delivered.

The Blue Jays forced five turnovers in the 14-8 win in Thursday’s Big Central Conference Freedom Silver game.

Middlesex held steady against Dunellen’s smooth single-wing, misdirection offense and mostly limited big gains.

Middlesex (3-1) took a 14-0 lead into halftime via a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Dom Parenti and an 8-yard run from Jax Jarvis.

Dunellen (3-1) rallied with a rousing 37-yard run by Chiekezie Ogbuew, in which he spun around off a tackler to stay upright midway through the third quarter to cut the deficit to 14-8.

Middlesex came up with fourth-quarter fumble recoveries from Jarvis and Blake Wilkins. In the first half, Joey Lawler and Ricky Fittin got fumble recoveries and Parenti had an interception on a rare Dunellen pass.

