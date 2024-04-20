Middlesex consider leaving Lord's Cricket Ground after 160 years

Middlesex have played at Lord's since 1864 [Getty Images]

Middlesex are considering moving from Lord's to a newly developed cricket venue in London.

The county is a tenant at the MCC-owned Lord's, where Middlesex have played since being founded in 1864.

But moves to bring in new investment have included talks about a new home.

"We have had - and continue to have - conversations with several groups of potential investors [about a new venue]," said chief executive Andrew Cornish.

"London also actually needs another elite cricket facility," he added.

He told The Times that if any move came to fruition, Middlesex may still continue to play some home games at the famous cricket stadium that has been their home for 160 years.

"If you look at the Harlequins model, they play most of their games at the Stoop, but for big games go to Twickenham.

"When Arsenal women go to the Emirates they fill it out, but most of the time they're not playing there. There's definitely a model there to be considered."

"Things [potential sites] do become available and there are a couple of potential opportunities now," he added.

"There are a lot of people looking at cricket as an investment opportunity right now. Our global reach is enormous."

In September, Middlesex were sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board for breaches of its financial regulations, following an investigation into funds provided to the Middlesex Cricket Board (MCB) and Middlesex County Cricket Club.