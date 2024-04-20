Middlesex consider leaving Lord’s after 160 years

Middlesex host Yorkshire at Lord's in the County Championship this month - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

Middlesex are considering the possibility of moving away from Lord’s Cricket Ground to play their home games at a newly developed ground elsewhere.

Middlesex chief executive Andrew Cornish stated a number of reasons for the potential move, including the ambition of having a new elite cricketing facility in the capital as well as the model of splitting games between different venues.

The potential move does not mean cricket will be fully moved out of Lord’s but gives the club the chance to be based at another stadium, while some marquee games will still be played at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

Middlesex have played at the ground for 160 years since they were founded in 1864 and are looking to move into a new home, based in north west London.

Cornish also admitted several people were interested in investing in the brand with the possibility of overseas backers being involved.

He told The Times: “We have had – and continue to have – conversations with several groups of potential investors [about a new venue].

“If you look at the Harlequins model, they play most of their games at the Stoop, but for big games go to Twickenham. There’s definitely a model there to be considered.

“When Arsenal Women go to the Emirates they fill it out, but most of the time they’re not playing there. There’s definitely a model there to be considered.

“Things [potential sites] do become available and there are a couple of potential opportunities now. There are a lot of people looking at cricket as an investment opportunity right now.

“Our global reach is enormous. London also actually needs another elite cricket facility.”

Middlesex’s plans come amid the possibility of Worcestershire moving away from New Road, their home since 1896, because of persistent flooding from the River Severn causing “real issues” for the future of the club.

The historic ground with its famous view of the cathedral has been flooded eight times since the 2023 season, forcing the club to move its first two home games in division one of the County Championship to Kidderminster, starting with the fixture against Durham this week.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.