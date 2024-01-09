Is Middlesbrough vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Chelsea take on Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Middlesbrough welcome Chelsea to the Riverside as the pair contest the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Championship club will be eyeing a trip to Wembley after a solid campaign, winning at Port Vale in their last eight tie to set up this two-legged affair.

Their first Premier League opposition in this cup this season will represent a significant step up, though, with mid-table Chelsea looking to set up a tilt at the first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino.

The second leg will be played at Stamford Bridge in about a fortnight.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Carabao Cup odds and tips here.

When is Middlesbrough vs Chelsea?

The semi-final first leg is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 9 January at the Riverside.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

f you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Finn Azaz and Sam Greenwood are both cup tied for Middlesbrough, while Morgan Rogers is suspended for the first leg. Samuel Silvera, Seny Dieng and Riley McGree are unavailable after international call-ups, and Tom Smith, Lewis O’Brien and Marcus Forss are among Michael Carrick’s injury absentees.

Christopher Nkunku did not feature in Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Preston due to a hip complaint, and is a doubt in a blow for Mauricio Pochettino with Nicolas Jackson away at the Africa Cup of Nations. In better news for the Chelsea manager, Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are all moving closer to returns.

Predicted line-ups

Middlesbrough XI: Glover; Van den Berg, Clarke, Fry, Bangura; Howson, Barlaser; Jones, Crooks, Latte Lath; Coburn.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Broja.

Odds

Middlesbrough win 19/4

Draw 3/1

Chelsea win 4/7

Get the latest betting site offers here.

Prediction

A draw leaves things in the balance ahead of the second leg. Middlesbrough 2-2 Chelsea