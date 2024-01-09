Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final latest score and goal updates as Noni Madueke starts

Middlesbrough host Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight. With Liverpool and Fulham facing off in the other semi-final tomorrow evening, Middlesbrough are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition and will know their home leg is crucial to their chances of heading to Wembley and lifting silverware next month.

Michael Carrick’s side are sitting in 12th in the Championship table and are the clear underdogs against the Blues, who are looking to win their first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino. Middlesbrough have yet to play Premier League opposition on their way to the semi-finals but were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The visit of Chelsea will be another stern test, even if Pochettino’s young side have struggled for consistency this season. Chelsea have won three in a row since losing to Wolves on Christmas Eve, though, and will hope to take a positive result back to Stamford Bridge ahead of the return leg in two weeks’ time. Follow live updates from Middlesbrough vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, below.

Middlesbrough host Chelsea in first leg of Carabao Cup semi-finals, live on Sky Sports

Michael Carrick’s side are the only non-Premier League team left in the Carabao Cup

Liverpool face Fulham in the other Carabao Cup semi-final tomorrow

Middlesbrough XI: Glover; Van den Berg, Fry, Engel; Jones, Howson, Barlaser, Hackney, Bangura; Crooks, Latte Lath

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling

Middlesbrough FC 0 - 0 Chelsea FC

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:18 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: Is this ANOTHER injury for Middlesbrough?

Palmer sets off Madueke for a foot race with Bangura, who beats the Chelsea winger to the ball.

But Bangura takes a blow for his troubles and immediately pulls up in pain, holding his leg.

A second change already for Carrick?

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:16 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Now a quickly taken free-kick between Palmer and Madueke, but Howson is able to cut out the cross before it reaches Fernadnez. Chelsea have settled into a more dominant tempo now after Middlesbrough’s lively start.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: Middlesbrough don’t look too comfortable with Palmer’s inswinging deliveries, but Glover manages to punch clear. Gallagher then attempts an ambitious volley from 25 yards. Well over.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:12 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Sterling gets his first chance to go on a dribble down the left and beats his man with ease to get to the byline, but can’t find Palmer with his cross.

Fernandez’s ball then bounces beyond Sterling.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:09 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Another bright moment for Middlesbrough! Bangura is released down the left and has plenty of space to pick out his cross. He can’t find Coburn in the middle and Enzo Fernandez cuts it out, there are shouts for handball as the ball bounces up, but there’s nothing in that.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:07 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: SAVE! A first sight of goal for Cole Palmer, who has indeed lined up as Chelsea’s central forward. Glover is able to parry away his effort, Palmer hit it well but it was central.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:05 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: Ah, that’s gutting fo Latte Lath, who is going to need to come off for Middlesbrough after that early challenge from Disasi.

The striker had just come back from injury as well, and gives Middlesbrough another problem with so many already out.

Josh Coburn replaces him.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:03 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: CHANCE! Huge opportunity for Middlesbrough, inside the first 60 seconds!

Colwill’s backwards header is short and allows Latte Lath to race through on goal!

Disasi comes across well and Latte Lath’s shot is tame, easily held by Petrovic.

It leaves Latte Lath needing some treatment, as Disasi made contact with the striker after he got his shot away.

KICK-OFF! Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

19:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway in the first domestic cup semi-final of the season!

19:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Cracking atmosphere at the Riverside tonight on a huge night for Middlesbrough.

Kick-off is next!

19:56 , Jamie Braidwood

And, as a reminder, there’s no VAR tonight, or in the other semi-final.

Retro.

Is VAR being used in the Carabao Cup semi-finals?

19:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Should Chelsea or Middlesbrough win big tonight, fans will no doubt start planning their day out to Wembley next month.

This season’s Carabao Cup final will be played on Sunday 25 February at Wembley Stadium. The kick-off time for the final has yet to have been confirmed but last season’s final between Manchester United and Newcastle kicked off at 4:30pm GMT.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

19:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Pochettino’s message to Chelsea players before tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final: “The most important thing is we need to enjoy the semi-final, not to feel like it’s compulsory for us to be in the final. Football is not about that. You cannot play if you feel pressure and you don’t feel fresh in your mind.

“If you feel it’s compulsory (to win), always with some restriction - you need to take the semi-final as a great opportunity to enjoy playing football, performing well, running, being aggressive, being all together. Not to feel it’s compulsory to go to the final. You start to limit yourself.”

19:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Michael Carrick heads into Middlesbrough’s Carabao Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea convinced he is a better manager than he was a year ago.

Carrick took over at the Riverside Stadium in October 2022 and guided the club to the Championship play-offs at the first attempt after winning eight of his first 11 league games at the helm.

On Tuesday evening, the 42-year-old will go head to head with Mauricio Pochettino and his expensively-assembled team in the first leg of the last-four tie with his side sitting in 12th place, but certain he has improved over the last 12 months.

Asked if he was a better manager, Carrick replied: “I must be, really. There are times through your career when you have good spells and others when you don’t get results. But even when you aren’t getting results, you can be performing really well and feel good and know that it’s coming around.

“There are always ups and downs. It’s sticking to your beliefs and principles. Having those ups and downs the past year has benefited me in terms of how I deal with that.

“With the responsibility and the journey we’ve been on, I have loved every minute of it. I’m very hopeful that there is plenty more to come.”

19:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Mauricio Pochettino warned his Chelsea players they must be “clever” in playing without VAR when they meet Middlesbrough in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Riverside.

Stadiums outside of the Premier League are typically not fitted with the technology required for the video assistant referee and so Pochettino’s side will take on Championship Boro with only the on-field officials in place.

Pochettino said his players must prepare to be cautious in the face of unfamiliar circumstances: “There’s no VAR,” he said. “That is a thing we need to be careful of. Our normal attitude is to play with VAR. We need to be cautious of that.

“We need to be in a different way in our approach. We need to change. Now, it’s just the referee that is going to decide, we need to be cautious. It’s a different game whether you play with or without VAR. I don’t say it’s better or worse, but it’s a different game. We need to be clever in this way.”

Chelsea are looking to put one foot into their first major final since they won the World Club Cup in 2021, months after lifting the Champions League trophy in Porto.

19:19 , Jamie Braidwood

In other news tonight, Tottenham have just signed former Chelsea forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

Spurs have the option to make the loan permanent in the summer, for a fee of around £15m.

19:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

Jonny Howson comes in for Middlesbrough, with Michael Carrick having both Matt Crooks and Emmanuel Latte Lath selected to lead the line.

Mauricio Pochettino makes three changes and goes strong at the Riverside. In come Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke, who joins at attacking line-up that includes Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer.

Palmer false nine?

19:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Middlesbrough team to face Chelsea:

Glover; Van den Berg, Fry, Engel, Jones; Howson, Barlaser, Hackney, Bangura, Crooks; Latte Lath

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea team to face Middlesbrough:

Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling

18:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news will be dropping in a few minutes - and the big question is who will lead the line for Chelsea tonight with Christopher Nkunku injured and Nicolas Jackson away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It could be a big night for Armando Broja...

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has named his ultimate five-a-side team. The midfielder avoided picking himself, instead naming three former Manchester City teammates alongside goalkeeper James Trafford and Blues defender Thiago Silva.

John Stones takes his place in the side, as Palmer describes him as “an amazing player and a great person”, with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland completing the impressive line-up.

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick ahead of facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:

“It’ll be huge. For the fans, come and enjoy it. Come and be loud. Hopefully, it’ll be a special night - we’ll enjoy it and embrace it.

“We’ve come this far and it’s an unbelievable opportunity.”

On the club’s previous victory in the competition in 2004: “It was a major part of the history of the club and a massive success.

“So I’m fully aware of what that means to the supporters and so many people connected to the club, so again that’s what you can achieve if things come together.”

18:21 , Jamie Braidwood

The Carabao Cup semi-finals will be played without VAR, with only the final of this season’s competition utilising video technology to aid the on-field officials.

The VAR system was not used in the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup as not all sides in the competition have access to the technology.

That situation remains in place for the semi-finals due to the presence of Middlesbrough in the last four, with the system not installed at the Championship club’s Riverside Stadium.

A statement from the EFL said: “Given the system is not installed at one of the participating semi-finalist Clubs and to maintain fairness and consistency, VAR technology will not be used in the Carabao Cup semi-final stage this season.

“This is in line with previous rounds of this season’s competition when at some grounds, but not all, VAR has been available. VAR is installed at Wembley Stadium and as per our previous commitment VAR will be used in February’s final.”

18:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Route to the semi-finals: Chelsea

1st round: Bye

2nd round: Chelsea 2-1 Wimbledon

3rd round: Chelsea 1-0 Brighton

Fourth round: Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn

Quarter-finals: Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle (Chelsea won 4-2 on pens)

18:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Route to the semi-finals: Middlesbrough

1st round: Huddersfield 2-3 Middlesbrough

2nd round: Bolton 1-3 Middlesbrough

3rd round: Bradford 0-2 Middlesbrough

4th round: Exeter City 2-3 Middlesbrough

Quarter-finals: Port Vale 0-3 Middlesbrough

Finally, Middlesbrough get to be at home tonight....

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Middlesbrough win 19/4

Draw 3/1

Chelsea win 4/7

Prediction

A draw leaves things in the balance ahead of the second leg. Middlesbrough 2-2 Chelsea

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Middlesbrough XI: Glover; Van den Berg, Clarke, Fry, Bangura; Howson, Barlaser; Jones, Crooks, Latte Lath; Coburn.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Broja.

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news

Finn Azaz and Sam Greenwood are both cup tied for Middlesbrough, while Morgan Rogers is suspended for the first leg. Samuel Silvera, Seny Dieng and Riley McGree are unavailable after international call-ups, and Tom Smith, Lewis O’Brien and Marcus Forss are among Michael Carrick’s injury absentees.

Christopher Nkunku did not feature in Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Preston due to a hip complaint, and is a doubt in a blow for Mauricio Pochettino with Nicolas Jackson away at the Africa Cup of Nations. In better news for the Chelsea manager, Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are all moving closer to returns.

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Middlesbrough vs Chelsea?

The semi-final first leg is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 9 January at the Riverside.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

