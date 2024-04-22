Middlesbrough v Leeds United

Scottie Scheffler is just the third Masters winner in history to win the following week on the PGA Tour, and the first since 1985.
The Broncos may have committed the greatest fashion faux pas there is: being boring.
Scottie Scheffler held a five-shot lead when play was called for the night on Sunday.
Arch Manning gave Texas football fans an enticing look at the future, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' Orange-White spring game.
Our final 2024 mock draft projects four quarterbacks in the first five picks, but the Cardinals at No. 4 might represent the key pivot point of the entire board.
Miles Russell, who is the youngest player on record with a top-25 finish on either the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour, made seven birdies in a 10-hole stretch on Sunday.
Chicago will attempt to end its run of positional failure by selecting Caleb Williams, the Bears next shot at finding the franchise's first great quarterback in the Super Bowl era.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
The Colorado Rockies thought they had a walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners, but a home run was taken away by a fan interference call.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski debuts The Spin, a weekly series breaking down the weekend's MLB action, along with what to do moving forward.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
Korbin Albert’s rote apology disappeared into Instagram’s ether, and ever since, U.S. women’s national team fans have been left with silence.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
It's been a rough start to the season for Aaron Judge.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
Welcome back to the playoffs, Damian Lillard.