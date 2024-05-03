Middlesbrough captain Howson signs new contract

Jonny Howson helped Middlesbrough to an eighth-placed finish in the Championship this term [Rex Features]

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson has signed a new one-year contract to remain with the Championship club.

The 35-year-old joined from Norwich City in 2017 and was out of contract at the end of the current season.

He has made over 300 Boro appearances including 42 during the 2023-24 campaign.

"Jonny is a prime example of what it takes," head coach Michael Carrick said.

"His age is irrelevant, he trains more or less every single day and hates missing anything, he's adamant he wants to do it and he can do it.

"He's a pleasure to have as the leader of our group and long may it continue."