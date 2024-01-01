Middlesbrough 1-3 Coventry City: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto double earns Sky Blues victory

Coventry recovered from falling behind to Josh Coburn's fifth goal for Middlesbrough

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored twice as Coventry City rose to eighth in the Championship by coming from behind to beat Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Japanese midfielder Sakamoto took his recent tally to five goals in four games by netting in each half for the in-form Sky Blues.

He drew the visitors level with an emphatic finish through a crowd of players after Coventry goalkeeper Tom Glover had brilliantly clawed Bobby Thomas' header out from under the crossbar.

After Haji Wright guided Ellis Simms' shot over the line for his eighth goal of the season to give City the lead midway through the second period, Sakamoto nodded in Jake Bidwell's cross to ensure his side extended their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Josh Coburn had headed in Isaiah Jones' cross to give Boro a first-half lead following a fine run from Rav van den Berg, but the hosts led for only three minutes before Sakamoto struck.

Boro had been a little unfortunate not to go ahead with barely five minutes played when Jones reached Morgan Rogers' threaded pass, skipped around advancing goalkeeper Brad Collins on his way inside the penalty area and fired in an accurate strike from a tight angle which Thomas hooked clear off the line.

Matt Clarke's lofted pass also allowed Lukas Engel to tee up Sam Greenwood, whose shot was beaten away by Collins before the goalkeeper repelled Rogers' effort from the rebound.

City's first league double over Middlesbrough since the 1992-93 Premier League season means their only defeat in their past 11 games was a 2-1 loss at promotion-chasing Ipswich Town on 2 December.

Boro are next in action when they host Premier League high-fliers Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, while Coventry are at home to League One side Oxford United earlier in the day.

