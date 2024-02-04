Middlesbrough 1-1 Sunderland: Nazariy Rusyn rescues point for Black Cats

Nazariy Rusyn has scored two goals in his first season with Sunderland

Sunderland fought back to get a draw at fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough in an error-strewn yet absorbing Tees-Wear derby at the Riverside.

It took more than an hour for the breakthrough, when Marcus Forss took hold of a scuffed effort, and lashed the dropping ball ferociously beyond Anthony Patterson to put Boro ahead.

Yet, the Wearsiders found an equaliser when Jack Clarke's superb pass from the left picked out Nazariy Rusyn in space, and with a defender in his sights he half-volleyed a bobbler past Tom Glover at the near post.

It set up a nervy, end-to-end finish, but neither side could deliver a winner.

Whether or not this rivalry truly counts as a derby in the eyes of the fans, there was tangible animosity off the field and a fierce competitiveness on it to make this an open, imperfect exhibition of two sides with ambitions of returning to past glories.

Boro had eyes on a first double over their foes from up the A19 since 2017 but had to settle for just a point, a draw that leaves them four points off the top six and still down in 12th. However, they do have a game in hand on most of the sides above them.

Equally, Sunderland could have jumped above Hull City into the play-off places with victory, although the character shown in a tough environment will have been a pleasing aspect for boss Michael Beale.

The Black Cats might have given themselves a platform to take away more than just a point when Clarke wriggled across goal in the first half and squared to Abdoullah Ba, whose tame close-range effort was blocked by Rav van den Berg on the line.

Despite that golden chance it was the home side who looked the more dynamic, notably after the break.

Under Michael Carrick, Boro have found a formula for entertaining football and that was in evidence as January arrival Finn Azaz impressed. His movement and vision in tandem with Hayden Hackney cut Sunderland open time after time.

Sam Greenwood continually got in behind, but could not find the finish to beat Patterson, while Azaz wastefully skied a chance when the Sunderland keeper could only parry into his path.

Luke Ayling slung a shot wide, and Forss was also centimetres away from a further goal when Patterson's clearance deflected off him and off a post.

Both sides still have time to ensure they are in the end of season promotion mix with more than a third of the campaign remaining, just as they did least season.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick told BBC Radio Tees:

"The boys are disappointed and feel that we could have and should have got a lot more from the game.

"We controlled the game and limited them to next to nothing in the second half.

"It is not easy to stop a good Sunderland team from doing anything in the game.

"We create opportunities, but taking them at the right time is something we have to get better at."