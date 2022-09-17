Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Middle Tennessee (1-1), Tennessee State (0-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State Game Preview

Why Tennessee State Will Win

Yeah, the Tigers are 0-2, but it’s a more-than-respectable 0-2 with a tough loss on the road to Eastern Washington and a good fight in a 16-3 loss to Deion’s Jackson State team.

The Tiger defense is playing well. It’s holding its own on third downs, it hasn’t been bad against the run, and now it should be able to make enough plays in the Middle Tennessee backfield to matter.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

Which Blue Raider team will show up?

Will it be the one that got trucked by James Madison when the running game didn’t go anywhere and the team came up with just 119 yards of total offense, or will it be the one that stuffed Colorado State and got the passing game going in a 34-19 win?

The Blue Raiders were able to force four takeaways last week, and they might have to do that to keep the Tigers from getting their offense going.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Middle Tennessee isn’t running the ball a lick, but the defense should hold on against the Tiger passing game. It’ll give up a few big shots down the field, but the Blue Raiders and QB Chase Cunningham will be methodical enough to keep up the scoring pressure.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Story continues

Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State Prediction, Line

Middle Tennessee 35, Tennessee State 17

Line: Middle Tennessee -21, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News