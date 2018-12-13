Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State: New Orleans Bowl preview and predictions

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas has 28 combined touchdowns this season. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Middle Tennessee (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-2)

Location: New Orleans | Time: 9 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: App State -7

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders lost to three SEC teams in the non-con (Vanderbilt, Georgia and Kentucky), but went 7-1 in Conference USA play to win the league’s East Division title. MTSU clinched the division by beating UAB in the regular season finale, but lost to the Blazers in the C-USA title game a week later.

Appalachian State: App State lost to Penn State in overtime in Happy Valley to open the season before winning 10 of its next 11 games, including a 30-19 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt title game. After the conference championship game, Mountaineers coach Scott Satterfield left his alma mater for the Louisville job. Assistant Mark Ivey will serve as interim head coach for the bowl game.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

Middle Tennessee is led by senior quarterback Brent Stockstill, son of MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill. This is the last game Brent, who has thrown for more than 12,000 yards in his career, will play for his dad. They’d love to go out with a win. App State’s only losses came against Penn State and to Georgia Southern, and QB Zac Thomas was injured against the Eagles. Even without their coach, the Mountaineers are one of the best Group of Five teams in the country.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ty Lee, WR, Middle Tennessee: Lee has been one of the most productive receivers in Conference USA during his time in Murfreesboro. Over a three-year span, Lee has accumulated 209 catches for 2,482 yards and 21 scores, providing a steady presence for Stockstill.

Zac Thomas, QB, Appalachian State: After four seasons with Taylor Lamb as the starting quarterback, the transition to Thomas was seamless. He threw for 1,862 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 476 yards and 10 more scores.

Middle Tennessee wide receiver Ty Lee has 209 catches in his college career. (AP Photo/John Autey)

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

Middle Tennessee: With a win, MTSU would have its second-best season under Rick Stockstill, who has been the coach since 2006. MTSU hasn’t reached nine wins since 2009. The Blue Raiders snapped a four-game bowl losing streak by beating Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl last season.

Appalachian State: Since moving up to the FBS level, Appalachian State has won all three bowl games it has played, twice winning the Camellia Bowl and then knocking off Toledo in last year’s Dollar General Bowl. A win would also tie a program FBS-best with 11 wins.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: Appalachian State 34, Middle Tennessee 30

Sam Cooper: Appalachian State 35, Middle Tennessee 27

Pat Forde: Appalachian State 30, Middle Tennessee 24

