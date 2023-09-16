Middle Tennessee State vs. Murray State in Week 3 college football: Live score updates

Middle Tennessee State football will face Murray State in its home opener Saturday at 6 p.m. (ESPN+).

The Blue Raiders (0-2) have played back-to-back games at SEC opponents, falling 23-19 at Missouri during Week 2. Murray State (1-1) is coming off a 56-0 loss at Louisville.

The two teams were rivals for years in the OVC and have played 69 times, with MTSU holding a 37-29-3 edge.

MTSU offensive coordinator Mitch Stewart was the head coach at Murray State from 2015-19.

MTSU football-Murray State score updates

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU score updates vs. Murray State: Week 3 college football