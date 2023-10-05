MTSU football can't hold halftime lead, loses to Jacksonville State 45-30

Middle Tennessee State football appeared well on its way to its first Conference USA win. Instead, an avalanche of sacks and turnovers arrived to sweep that idea away.

The Blue Raiders lost to Jacksonville State at home Wednesday night 45-30, giving up 38 unanswered points after halftime. Despite a strong showing from quarterback Nick Vattiato, who went 26-of-41 for 408 yards and two touchdowns, MTSU (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) lost its third straight game.

The Gamecocks improved to 5-1 and 3-0 in conference play in their first season in FBS.

Here's what we learned from the Blue Raiders' third straight defeat:

MTSU handles JSU pressure, but second half is different story

MTSU began the game by going backward. It lost 15 yards on its first possession, capped off by a third-down sack of Vattiato, and went 3-and-out with another sack on its second drive.

While the Blue Raiders couldn't keep Jacksonville State out of the backfield, they found some success by moving the pocket and letting Vattiato make plays on the run. MTSU's offensive line improved throughout the first half and gave him plenty of time on a 71-yard play-action bomb to Elijah Metcalf with six minutes to go in the half.

Despite taking four sacks, Vattiato threw for 271 yards in the half as the Blue Raiders took a 23-7 lead.

After halftime, though, Jacksonville State continued its domination up front. Other than a late 75-yard touchdown run by Terry Wilkins, MTSU was held to 37 yards on 27 rushes, effectively putting its entire offense on Vattiato's shoulders. He took four more sacks in the second half and threw two interceptions.

MTSU turnovers let Jacksonville State crawl back

After forcing a Gamecocks 3-and-out to start the second half, MTSU had a golden opportunity, but Vattiato threw an interception to Kekoura Tarnue, and the Gamecocks scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive, aided by a targeting penalty that disqualified safety Tra Fluellen, the Blue Raiders' leading tackler.

Later in the third quarter, MTSU again got a defensive stop, only for Zack Dobson to muff a JSU punt. Zion Webb scored on a quarterback sneak four plays later. The Gamecocks took the lead on a field goal and extended it on a 63-yard reception by Perry Carter.

With 10 minutes to play, JSU defensive lineman Chris Hardie intercepted Vattiato and returned it 58 yards into the red zone, setting up a short touchdown run by J'Wan Evans to put the Gamecocks up by 15. Kamari Stephens sacked Vattiato with four minutes left, forcing a fumble, and Curley Young Jr. returned it 26 yards to the end zone.

Quarterback change gives Jacksonville State life

Logan Smothers threw an interception to MTSU's Tyrell Raby in the end zone on Jacksonville State's first possession, and the Gamecocks punted on each of their next three drives. Looking for some rhythm on offense, coach Rich Rodriguez replaced Smothers with Webb on JSU's fifth possession.

MTSU appeared caught off-guard by Webb's running ability and immediately surrendered a three-play, 85-yard touchdown drive to fall behind 7-3, with Webb doing the bulk of the damage on a 61-yard keeper. But the Blue Raiders responded by forcing three 3-and-outs on four Gamecocks drives to close the first half.

Yet like it did with JSU's defensive pressure, MTSU thought it had Webb figured out, only to be proven wrong. Webb gashed the Blue Raiders with designed runs in the second half and finished with 101 yards on 10 carries, in addition to 186 yards and two touchdowns passing.

Kellen Stewart suffers scary injury

With 8:55 to go in the second quarter, MTSU receiver Kellen Stewart caught a third-down pass from Vattiato and was tackled by JSU linebacker Larry Worth, taking a hit to his back. Stewart remained motionless on the field after being tackled. There was no penalty on the play.

EMS staff removed Stewart's pads and helmet before loading him on to a stretcher and stabilizing his neck and back. He was taken to the hospital Play resumed after a delay of 15 minutes.

