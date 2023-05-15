Middle Tennessee Christian football removes interim tag for coach Christian Peterson

The interim tag didn't stay with Middle Tennessee Christian's Christian Peterson for long.

Peterson, who was named interim football coach after Kolby Tackett resigned in early April, was promoted to head coach of the Cougars on Monday.

“My family and I are humbled and honored to accept this incredible opportunity to serve as the next head football coach at MTCS," Peterson said. "Our staff will continue to work daily to establish a program with integrity and class that makes the entire MTCS community proud. Most importantly, we will work to build and maintain a culture that develops our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Peterson, 31, came to MTCS with Tackett from Florida and served as the team's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. His offense averaged 33.5 points per game during those two seasons and the Cougars won 17 games and reached the DII-A state semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively.

He has also served as MTCS' head track and field coach for two seasons.

Before coming to MTCS, Peterson spent six seasons as offensive line coach at Oviedo (Florida) High School. He is an Arkansas State graduate.

Middle Tennessee Christian's Christian Peterson leads the Cougars onto the field before a 2022 game. Peterson was named the Cougars' head coach Monday.

“Coach Peterson is a beloved member of our faculty, staff, and community," MTCS athletic director Jason Piercey said. "We are thrilled for him to lead our football program. We know he will do an excellent job of leading our young men on the field but also in molding them into the men God created them to be.”

Tackett guided the Cougars to a 17-7 record and deep playoff runs during his two seasons. MTCS reached the state semifinals in 2021 and reached the quarterfinals last season before losing to Jackson Christian 27-25. The Cougars went 9-3 in 2022.

Middle Tennessee Christian, which will wrap up spring practice this week, opens the 2023 season Aug. 18 at Columbia Academy. The team will return several key members of the 2022 squad, including Tennessee offensive lineman commitment Jesse Perry and first-team all-area running back Eli Wilson.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Middle Tennessee Christian names Christian Peterson football coach