Middle Tennessee Christian football reaches BlueCross Bowl for first time in history

Middle Tennessee Christian's football team made history Friday night.

The Cougars reached the BlueCross Bowl for the first time in program history with a 35-27 win at Columbia Academy in the Division II-A state semifinals.

"Honestly, I'm just so excited for the kids," said MTCS first-year coach Christian Peterson. "I'm so happy for them. Since I was hired they've worked their tails off and done everything I've asked them to. Seeing them rewarded is great. Now we have to prepare and try to go win the first one."

MTCS (11-1) will battle region rival and defending state champ Friendship Christian (11-2) in the BlueCross Bowl on Nov. 30 in Chattanooga. FCS was a 56-14 winner over Nashville Christian in the semis. The Cougars defeated the Commanders 16-14 during Week 6.

MTCS' head football coach Christian Peterson on the sidelines during the football game against Friendship Christian at MTCS, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

But they had to get through a tough Columbia Academy (8-4) team that had taken them to three overtimes during Week 1. In a back-and-forth contest, the Cougars went up 35-21 late and held on. Eli Wilson had 220 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

"They're a good football team," Peterson said. "We talked about it all week, having to play four quarters and get to the next play. Good or bad, we had to get to the next one. I thought we responded well all night. I'm just really proud of the kids. They played with a lot of energy and effort."

Murfreesboro area high school football top performers

Yates Geren, MTCS: Tossed a 51-yard touchdown to Briggs Boyd and rushed for 22 yards and a TD in a 35-28 win over Columbia Academy in the DII-A state semifinals, putting the Cougars in the BlueCross Bowl for the first time in program history.

Seth Harris, MTCS: Had 14 tackles (four for loss).

Harris Haynes, MTCS: Had eight tackles and a sack.

Jaxon Highfill, MTCS: Had 16 tackles and an interception.

Brooks Jones, MTCS: Had 20 tackles (two for loss).

Owen White, MTCS: Had 14 tackles (one for loss).

Eli Wilson, MTCS: Rushed 17 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

Ashton Jones, Oakland: Rushed 11 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Riverdale in the 6A quarterfinals.

Daune Morris, Oakland: Rushed 18 times for 174 yards and five touchdowns.

Korey Smith, Oakland: Had six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.

Caleb Ellison, Oakland: Had a fumble recovery and four tackles.

Bronson Crisp, Oakland: Had six tackles and two pass break-ups.

Traylan Davis, Riverdale: Had nine tackles and a pass break-up.

Jaylen Thompson, Riverdale: Had five tackles and a sack.

