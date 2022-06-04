Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown
Keys To The Season | Schedule
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Jordan Ferguson, DE Sr.
The 6-2, 268-pound Second Team All-Conference USA performer made eight sacks last season and 16.5 tackles for loss. He has made 144 tackles with 11 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, and with three forced fumbles with a touchdown over the last four seasons.
Chase Cunningham, QB Sr.
5-11, 190. 136-226 (60%), 1,612 yards, 18 TD, 6 interceptions, 128 rushing yards, 1 TD over four seasons, but he’s coming off a leg injury
Teldrick Ross, CB/S Jr.
5-10, 178. 70 tackles, 1 INT, 15 broken up passes in two seasons, but he’s coming off an injury
Jordan Pamer, C Sr.
6-0, 319. Three year starter as a durable, big center. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA
Jaylin Lane, WR Soph.
5-8, 183. 55 catches, 588 yards (10.7 ypc), 5 TD, 21.9 yards per kickoff return, 15.3 yards per punt return with a touchdown in two seasons
Johnathan Butler, LB Sr.
6-0, 232. 91 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble in two years
Zaylin Wood, DT Soph.
6-1, 284. 43 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery in two seasons
Izaiah Gathings, WR Sr.
6-4, 225. 24 catches, 302 yards (12.6 ypc), 1 TD
Kyle Ulbrich, P Sr.
6-0, 193. 157 punts for 6,803 yards, 43.3 yards per kick in three seasons
Yusuf Ali, WR Sr.
5-9, 183. 101 tackles, 1,119 yards (11.1 ypc), 5 TD in three seasons
