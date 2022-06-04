Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown

Keys To The Season | Schedule

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Jordan Ferguson, DE Sr.

The 6-2, 268-pound Second Team All-Conference USA performer made eight sacks last season and 16.5 tackles for loss. He has made 144 tackles with 11 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, and with three forced fumbles with a touchdown over the last four seasons.

Chase Cunningham, QB Sr.

5-11, 190. 136-226 (60%), 1,612 yards, 18 TD, 6 interceptions, 128 rushing yards, 1 TD over four seasons, but he’s coming off a leg injury

Teldrick Ross, CB/S Jr.

5-10, 178. 70 tackles, 1 INT, 15 broken up passes in two seasons, but he’s coming off an injury

Jordan Pamer, C Sr.

6-0, 319. Three year starter as a durable, big center. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA

Jaylin Lane, WR Soph.

5-8, 183. 55 catches, 588 yards (10.7 ypc), 5 TD, 21.9 yards per kickoff return, 15.3 yards per punt return with a touchdown in two seasons

Johnathan Butler, LB Sr.

6-0, 232. 91 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble in two years

Zaylin Wood, DT Soph.

6-1, 284. 43 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery in two seasons

Izaiah Gathings, WR Sr.

6-4, 225. 24 catches, 302 yards (12.6 ypc), 1 TD

Kyle Ulbrich, P Sr.

6-0, 193. 157 punts for 6,803 yards, 43.3 yards per kick in three seasons

Yusuf Ali, WR Sr.

5-9, 183. 101 tackles, 1,119 yards (11.1 ypc), 5 TD in three seasons

