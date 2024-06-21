Middle school club baseball proposed as next new sport in Marion County

Jun. 21—FAIRMONT — Fresh off the heels of middle school golf's first season, middle school baseball looks to be the next successful new sport in Marion County.

Two community members, Chapman Adair and Jeff Roberts, proposed to the Marion County Board of Education during Monday's meeting the creation of middle school baseball clubs in Marion County as a feeder system for the high school teams.

"We see this as a need for all three of the high schools," Roberts said at the Board meeting. "To help keep baseball established through the coming years. We've got a young group now that we want to help establish this with, not just for ours but future age groups coming through."

The proposal calls for club baseball teams for each attendance area, similar to how middle school golf was set up. Teams will be from the East Fairmont, West Fairmont, and North Marion attendance areas. According to Adair, the proposed structure follows what other area counties have been doing.

Adair emphasized the club aspect of the teams. The father of a rising seventh-grader himself, Adair expressed concerns about complying with WVSSAC rules about playing on recreational travel teams.

"The SSAC does have dual-enrollment slash," Adair said during the meeting. "[Students] can't play a recreational sport along with a school sport. Establishing this as a club... we wouldn't want to take away from children's' 12-year-old year doing that and the growth that's there. The question I have is how do we progress forward [and] not rob them of that opportunity and still stay at that level?"

Marion County Schools Administrative Assistant Chad Norman answered Adair's concern by saying once the Board has given its blessing for the proposal, the Board will work directly with the WVSSAC to make sure students aren't losing their eligibility.

School board member James Saunders said that while the Board couldn't vote on the matter, it could give its blessing. He echoed the sentiments of fellow Board member George Boyles, who said he supports it "100%."

The project already has made progress on becoming reality. The official proposal lists the steps towards completion, suggested start and end dates for the season, and facilities for all three teams. The organization of the proposal drew highly positive remarks from School Superintendent Donna Heston.

"Definitely high praise for them," Heston said in the meeting. "They looked at facilities, they looked at a budget, and it was brought to us by the community. Definitely something in support of our students and keeping them busy as middle schoolers."

According to the proposal, the middle school baseball season would be 12-15 games starting Feb. 26 and would run through May 11. West Fairmont would play at Mary Lou Retton Park, East Fairmont at either East Fairmont High or the field in Kingmont, and North Marion at either North Marion High or Worthington Park.

The next step for the group creating the middle school baseball clubs is to meet with booster contacts. As Norman explained in the introduction to the topic during the meeting, the boosters will be a way to fund the clubs to save the Board some of its own money. The money raised by boosters would go towards uniforms and equipment costs and paying umpires.

The Board will officially vote to approve middle school club baseball at a later date.

