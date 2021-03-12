Middle linebacker could be the key to taking Washington's defense from very good to great

MLB could be the key to taking WFT's defense from very good to great originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team's defense in 2020 was so good, even some of the highest praise did not represent hyperbole. They were second in the NFL in yards allowed and fourth in points allowed.

Head coach Ron Rivera, who has overseen many good defenses, hasn't had one that elite relative to the rest of the league since 2013 when he was with Carolina. Only three times in his entire career has he had a defense that ranked top-four in both categories. The same can be said for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

With a front-seven led by Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, Washington has one of the very best defenses in the NFL. But they can always be better and one more level up could take them from very good to great, to be the type of defense that not only separates itself from contemporary peers but from the better defenses in recent NFL history.

The path there may be at the middle linebacker position if the past is any indication. Rivera and Del Rio know the position well, as both were linebackers in their NFL playing days. And each of them coached the best defenses of their career with teams built around superstar middle linebackers.

Rivera was the defensive coordinator of the 2006 Bears and the head coach of the 2015 Panthers, who had Brian Urlacher and Luke Keuchly. Those teams each made it to the Super Bowl.

The best defense Del Rio has been a part of was the 2000 Ravens, who won the Super Bowl with Ray Lewis manning the middle. Del Rio was the linebackers coach.

Many of the best defenses in modern NFL history have featured stud middle linebackers. In addition to those three teams, the Seahawks won the 2013 Super Bowl with Bobby Wagner as one of their best players. You could even go back to the 1985 Bears, who Rivera played for, with Mike Singletary.

It makes sense why star middle linebackers would be the common denominator of great defenses. The best ones can cover the field from sideline to sideline and impact both the pass and the run. They are also often the only player on the defense with direct communication to the sideline through their helmet.

Now, many of the middle linebackers listed above were or are among the best to ever play the position. This does not mean Washington has to find a first-ballot Hall of Famer to truly unlock Rivera and Del Rio's defense. But their past does indicate they put a premium on the position.

Consider the fact Rivera's Panthers drafted Keuchly ninth overall in 2012. That was the second draft with Rivera as the coach and Marty Hurney running the front office. Hurney is now in Washington as the team's executive vice president.

The Panthers took quarterback Cam Newton first overall in 2011, then quickly spent a major resource to address middle linebacker. It would make sense if Rivera and Hurney did the same again, given the success of that strategy.

Now, the two questions here are how much they feel the position needs to be upgraded and how soon they think they can upgrade it. Washington has Cole Holcomb and Jon Bostic and they were both fairly good last season. Holcomb, a fifth-round pick in 2019, has 177 tackles, three forced fumbles, 3 1/2 sacks and an interception in 27 career games. Bostic, who turns 30 in May, had the best year of his career last season with 118 tackles, three sacks and a pick.

The options are also dwindling in free agency. Lavonte David re-signed with Tampa Bay and Matt Milano is heading back to Buffalo. The best remaining middle linebackers like Jayon Brown (Titans), K.J. Wright (Seahawks) and Eric Wilson (Vikings) likely wouldn't supplant what Washington already has.

They do have the 19th overall pick in the first round and the 51st pick in the second round of the 2021 draft. But the best inside linebacker in this year's class, Micah Parsons of Penn State, is not expected to be available at 19. Other options would be Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Notre Dame and Zaven Collins of Tulsa, who could each go in the first two rounds.

This year's draft, however, doesn't seem to have many prototypical middle linebackers at the top, guys who fit the mold of Devin White of the Buccaneers or Roquan Smith of the Bears, each of which were ideally suited for the position as recent top draft picks. Some of the top inside linebackers in the draft are hybrids who could end up playing on the outside.

Maybe that's the type Washington goes for, however. Keuchly and Urlacher, for instance, both played some outside linebacker before switching to the middle. Keuchly began his college career on the outside, while Urlacher came into the NFL as a hybrid. Maybe they can see something other teams don't, like they did with Antonio Gibson who was mostly a wide receiver in college, yet was converted to running back and made an instant impact.

How Washington will end up addressing middle linebacker and to what degree is unclear at this point, but you can bet Rivera will be taking a close look at that position given his history. And if he can find anything close to the guys he's coached before, Washington's defense could be truly special.