Middle infielder Ava Kuszak transfers to Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team made an addition via the transfer portal earlier this week. Wisconsin‘s Ava Kuszak will join the Huskers for the 2025 season.

This past season, Kuszak was a second-team All-Big Ten and third-team all-region selection. She hit .318 with 15 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, and 32 RBIs.

She started 65 games at shortstop in her Wisconsin career, with 31 starts at second base. Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said she can’t wait for fans to see Kuszak play in the Husker uniform.

“We are thrilled to add Ava to the Red Team. Ava is a fiery competitor who is a powerful, fast and explosive player. Husker fans will absolutely love how she plays the game with so much energy and passion.”

Ava Kuszak will have two seasons of eligibility remaining following her transfer.

What a day for the Red Team! Give an official Big Red welcome to the newest member of the Husker family, @AvaKuszak!#GBR 🌽 pic.twitter.com/bGxsG6RZWh — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 29, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire