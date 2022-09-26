Middle of the field will be key to Steelers success vs the Jets

For some unknown reason, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada treats the middle of the field like the Bermuda Triangle. You dare not go in there. His route concepts basically eliminate the middle third of the field, doing the defense’s job for them.

However this week, against the New York Jets, Canada really needs to reconsider this bizarre strategy and take advantage of some potential mismatches in the passing offense.

The Jets tandem of safeties, Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner have struggled mightily this season, Whitehead has allowed a 150.3 passer rating when being targeted and Joyner has been even worse at 158.3. They also have 10 missed tackles on the season between the two of them.

Huge athletes like wide receiver Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth are in perfect positions to patrol the middle of the field and be able to exploit one of the Jets’ biggest weaknesses on paper.

List

Steelers updated 4-round 2023 mock draft

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire