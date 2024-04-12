Middle Eastern Sports Headlines at 9:27 a.m. GMT
Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final
Boras reportedly demanded at least $170 million for Montgomery. The pitcher ended up getting $25 million.
O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.
The 3-point lines appear to have been noticeably different for all six regional games.
Executives from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame agreed Friday to a new contract with ESPN that will begin in 2026.
The Wolfpack have won nine consecutive elimination games.
Edey was a three-star recruit with limited offers. How was the 7-4 All-American overlooked?
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee introduced a legislative proposal this month that would expand the abilities of a football support staff, permitting all staff members to provide players instruction.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest comments from Nick Saban on NIL and the future of college sports. Dellenger described what the scene was like at the congressional roundtable discussion that Saban was at and how people reacted to his headline worthy comments.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the list of players he's trying to leave every draft with in 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
From about 3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m., the focus at Augusta National wasn’t solely on golfers practicing. Instead, patrons looked to the sky.
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and MLB crews unite and reveal their favorite breakout candidates set to cut loose in 2024.