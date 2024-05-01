Middle Eastern Sports Headlines at 9:48 p.m. GMT
Rubiales denies wrongdoing when questioned in probe into Saudi Arabia deal for Spanish Super Cup
Canelo Álvarez is set to defend his title against undefeated Jaime Munguía on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The Celtics had no issue closing out their opening-round playoff series with the Heat on Wednesday night.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Which teams did the best in the NFL Draft?
The Wildcats have added six players via the transfer portal since Mark Pope was hired.
The last time the favorite won the Kentucky Derby was 2018.
Elly De La Cruz was a thrill ride in April.
The value of the Dolphins and Formula One racing is enormous.
The Browns want Cleveland taxpayers to kick in some cash for a new stadium. Just a few billion dollars or so.
Werth's horse, Dornach, is 20-1 to win Saturday's Run for the Roses.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
“It’s part of the game … Wish we would’ve caught it.”
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
On Tuesday, Maxey — an All-Star, the league’s Most Improved Player, and now, author of one of the most legendary postseason performances in Philadelphia basketball history — helped the Sixers survive to see a Game 6 against the Knicks.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to discuss the breaking news that Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans. The trio dive into the how and why of the blockbuster trade, including what went wrong for Diggs in Buffalo, how the Texans decided to put all their chips on the table, Diggs as a personality fit in Houston, what it means for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and how this trade shapes the AFC playoff race for years to come.
Pittsburgh is still building up the top prospect's workload, but his latest Triple-A outing showed that Skenes will soon be ready for a new challenge.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.