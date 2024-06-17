Middle Eastern Sports Headlines at 8:16 p.m. GMT
PGA Tour reports 'progress' without details in meeting with Saudi wealth fund leaders
The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Aiyuk has taken his contract negotiations to TikTok. Where do things stand between him and the 49ers?
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series began with Florida eliminating NC State in the opener.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga