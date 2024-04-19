Middle Eastern Sports Headlines at 4:49 a.m. GMT
Soldiers who lost limbs in Gaza fighting are finding healing on Israel's amputee soccer team
Soldiers who lost limbs in Gaza fighting are finding healing on Israel's amputee soccer team
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.
Yamamoto's reliance on his curveball and splitter through his first four outings makes his arsenal one of the most unique in MLB.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
With the first week of the fantasy hockey playoffs in full swing, there just isn't much benefit to holding onto these injured players.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
Leiter lasted 3 2/3 innings in his MLB debut for the Rangers.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start off with a report that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Arthur Blank not to hire Bill Belichick, as they dive into how the relationship between Belichick and Kraft fractured over time and what it means for Belichick's future. In other news, Justin Jefferson was absent from voluntary workouts, sparking a conversation as to what it would take to acquire possibly the best young wide receiver in the league. Later, Charles dives into some digging he's been doing on the New York Giants' quarterback evaluations and whether or not they could end up taking one early in the draft, which leads to a conversation on Jori's latest piece around how quarterback evaluations are changing (and speeding up). Charles finishes off the show with what he's hearing on this year's weak running back class and how it could make history (in a bad way).
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.
Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder are returning to play college basketball at Miami after sitting out last season.
Clark and Bueckers have been the centers of attention since stepping foot on their respective campuses. They may have to go through each other to win it all this year.