Middle Eastern Sports Headlines at 4:08 p.m. GMT
Soccer or football, the world's most popular sport has its own day for fans to celebrate — May 25
Soccer or football, the world's most popular sport has its own day for fans to celebrate — May 25
The Cardinals' nightmare season continues.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
The Thunder shot 16-of-35 from deep and recorded a franchise playoff-record 29 assists in Game 1 of their second-round series.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his top buy low/high and sell low-high candidates for Week 6.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
Kelly allegedly harassed a female strength and conditioning coach who sued him and the Toronto Argonauts in February.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
McDowell has driven for the team since the start of the 2018 season.
The NBA MVP race doesn't always go hand-in-hand with the fantasy basketball one. Dan Titus makes the case for three underrated winners who made it happen this season.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Dan Devine and Adam Mares discuss the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves after Monday night’s game 2.
As execs continue trying to settle the latest antitrust cases and implement a new athlete compensation model, those around college sports have plenty of unanswered questions.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
Ben Simmons brought a clock briefcase to the "Garden of Time" themed Met Gala, and people had jokes.