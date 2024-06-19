Middle Eastern Sports Headlines at 8:27 p.m. GMT
PGA Tour commissioner says sides are making progress on deal with Saudi backers of LIV Golf
Woods has played only nine PGA Tour events over the last three seasons.
The Chiefs were presented with their Super Bowl LVIII rings last week in a private ceremony.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Brink injured her knee Tuesday night.
The Pistons last won a postseason game in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2019.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Gators will face Texas A&M on Wednesday evening.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Willie Mays was a legend. To some, he was also the GOAT.
Smith went 57.13 in Tuesday’s final, shattering Australian Kaylee McKeown’s previous mark by two full tenths.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Florida State rolled to a 9-5 win on Tuesday to end the Tar Heels' run in Omaha.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
The Dodgers put up seven runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to sneak out with an 11-9 win over the Rockies.