Middle Eastern Sports Headlines at 4:22 a.m. GMT

Al-Hilal shifts focus to the Asian Champions League semifinals as it continues a four-title bid
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Map & Flag is Augusta National's first off-site fan experience, but it comes with a steep price.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
Never in the league’s rich history was there a day like Sunday.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen complained about the quality of MLB's baseball after struggling in his outing versus the Los Angeles Angels.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
María Sánchez signed what was briefly the largest deal in NWSL history this past offseason.