Middle Eastern Sports Headlines at 4:48 p.m. GMT

On the eve of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica.
In one scenario, Dallas makes Prescott the highest paid player in NFL history. In another, the Cowboys decline that commitment, at which point another team will make him the top paid player in NFL history.
Gobert again tangled with infamous NBA referee Scott Foster, and once again he comes out the poorer man — literally.
Jared Goff's contract will present some challenges to the Lions.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the huge performance this weekend by Texas QB Arch Manning, Michigan and Notre Dame's spring games, Jaden Rashada entering the transfer portal, and more
Until Saturday, a kicker was the only position that hadn't been drafted from Alabama since Saban took over as the team's coach.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Robinson had been employed by the team since 2022.
Some of us have never come close to catching a foul ball at a game. This fan got two in a row.
Carson Beck is entrenched as the Bulldogs' starter after a breakout 2023 season.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Atlanta did neither Kirk Cousins nor Michael Penix Jr. any favors by pitting them against one another.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
Reggie Bush took a victory lap at the Los Angeles Coliseum Thursday while delivering a message to the NCAA.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.