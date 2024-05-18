Middle Eastern Sports Headlines at 3:21 p.m. GMT
Tyson Fury meets Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia
Legendary women's basketball star and broadcaster Rebecca Lobo shared a troubling example of sexism she encountered while coaching her son's youth basketball team.
That's more than some of the Aces players' salaries.
Moving Day begins at the PGA Championship.
A year ago, Usyk would have been at least a 2-1 underdog in this fight. But with these little hints of Fury on the decline all while Usyk has continued his steady march toward heavyweight domination, those odds have shifted.
In a finish you have to see to believe, three horses hit the finish within a fraction of a second to end the race
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby by a nose last weekend in one of the closest finishes in the race's history.
ESPN's Joe Tessitore described the incident as an “absolute clown show garbage amateur hour."
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his final thoughts on the eve of the 2024 NFL Draft, including what the Vikings will do at the most important position.
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.