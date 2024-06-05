Middle Eastern Sports Headlines at 3:58 p.m. GMT
World Cup bidder Saudi Arabia accused of abusing migrant workers ahead of FIFA decision
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Ben Simmons brought a clock briefcase to the "Garden of Time" themed Met Gala, and people had jokes.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
Reese was ejected in the final minutes of Tuesday's game between the Sky and New York Liberty following two quick technical fouls.
Jones won the race once as a driver and twice as an owner when Al Unser Sr. won in 1970 and 1971.
At least two players who started for the USWNT over the past week will have to be cut for the Olympics. Might Alex Morgan or Rose Lavelle be on the roster bubble?
The Knicks are getting all hands on deck for Game 7 against the Pacers.
Vincent Goodwill connects with Yahoo NBA writer Tom Haberstroh to recap a wild Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. The two dissect why the Celtics should be concerned despite pulling out the win and discuss if winning an NBA title is now just about being the healthiest team in the end.
The series begins Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
The All-NBA selection was the sixth for Jokić, who was awarded his third MVP trophy in four seasons on May 8.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
The Nuggets have the best player in basketball in Nikola Jokić, and he should have at least another 5-6 years left of MVP-caliber play.
Ball's plan is to be ready at the start of next season.
In a decades-long post-playing career as a broadcast analyst, Walton was rarely focused or even on topic. But he was never forgettable. And he was never uninspired.
Walton earned Sixth Man of the Year honors for uplifting Boston’s second unit en route to the 1986 crown.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
In a bold, grandiose ploy to expand the reach of swimming, the 70,000-seat home of the Indianapolis Colts has been transformed from a football field into the world’s biggest aquatic arena.