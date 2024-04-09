Middle Eastern Sports Headlines at 4:16 p.m. GMT
UAE-banned Usman Khan named in Pakistan squad for T20 series against New Zealand
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
What does Dallas need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
Hitting on the right sleepers could be the key to a fantasy championship. Fred Zinkie highlights seven hitters to consider late in drafts.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
After an NHL trade deadline with plenty of player movement, check out these skaters who could upgrade your fantasy hockey roster.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
These pitchers have the fantasy baseball community split. Scott Pianowski highlights each one and gives his take on what their outlooks will likely be.
Of course we have to do winners and losers for the first week of NFL free agency. No better co-host than Dalton Del Don to join Matt Harmon on this traditional endeavor. Del Don and Harmon identify which teams, players and fantasy ecosystems improved the most this week and which took a step back.