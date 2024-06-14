Middag looking forward to Champions League after Rangers extension

Dutch midfielder Tessel Middag has extended her Rangers stay to a fourth season after signing a one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old, who joined the club in 2021, was an ever-present last season, making 41 appearances as Jo Potter's side won the Scottish Cup and SWPL Cup.

"I’m delighted to stay at Rangers for another year," said Middag.

"It has been great - I came in the first place because I want to play at the highest level and for trophies.

"We qualified ourselves for Champions League qualification rounds, which is another massive thing to look forward to in the new season.

"I am absolutely delighted to stay. We have a very good set of facilities and I am really looking forward to the new season already."