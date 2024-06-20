MIdd-West's best season earns Beachel player of the year

Jun. 19—One can talk about how offense has become more and more important in high school softball. But, as last weekend's state championships proved, pitching is more important than ever.

So when a player can provide both, and play a big part in the best season in school district history, well, that is worthy of the Daily Item Player of the Year.

Midd-West junior Miley Beachel hit lead-off for most of the year and also had a sub 1.50 ERA for a team that won the school's first District 4 softball championship. The Mustangs also won their first-ever state playoff game when they knocked off Littlestown at home in the first round.

Beachel threw 117 innings this season, and finished 15-5. She struck out 190 batters and walked just 34, finishing with a 0.92 WHIP. She was also a key cog at the top of the Middies lineup. Her .458 batting average was second on the team, and she also ranked second in OPS (1.241). She had eight doubles and two homers, finishing with 20 runs scored and 21 runs batted in.

The softball history at the Snyder County school district wasn't filled with much success. West Snyder had the district's only PIAA playoff appearance in 2004, while Middleburg once made 18 straight District 4 playoff appearances without qualifying for the state playoffs. After the two schools merged, Midd-West had just one postseason win in 2009.

So a run to the 2024 state quarterfinals was a perfect note for a program that's made significant progress over the last four years. The Mustangs just missed the playoffs in Beachel's freshman year, then made a district playoff appearance in 2023 before this season's amazing run.

Midd-West beat Lourdes Regional at home for its first district win in 14 years. Then, in the district semifinals, the Mustangs took down North Penn-Liberty, a team that hadn't lost to a District 4 squad in nearly two seasons and whose only loss until the 2024 district semifinals came in the state quarters.

Beachel pitched her best game in the semifinals. She allowed two early runs to the Mounties, one just of just three teams — Athens and Muncy were the others — to hold North Penn-Liberty to fewer than five runs in a game. She finished with 14 strikeouts in a 5-2 win over the Mounties.

The genesis for the big victory might have come during the final week of the regular season, when the Mustangs and Beachel faced some of the toughest offenses in the area. She struck out 13 hitters against Montoursville and Shamokin in Midd-West victories. The Warriors made the District 4 Class 4A championship game, while the Indians were the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II champions with Mifflinburg.

Beachel recorded her 300th career strikeout in the PIAA first-round win over Littlestown. She posted her career high of 17 strikeouts against Hughesville on April 18.

Beachel and the Mustangs' abilities have always been apparent, and they might have taken their biggest step mentally to reach their goals this season.

Beachel said after a win over Warrior Run earlier in the season that the Mustangs would have to be looser.

"I don't want to say carefree attitude," Beachel said. "We want it to be a little less stressful."

And that newfound attitude for Beachel and the Mustangs turned into an amazing season.