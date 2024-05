Midd-West softball scores six runs in the third inning, and then eight runs in the sixth inning to beat Loyalsock, 14-2, and win its first district title in school history.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.