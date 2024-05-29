Midd-West slugs its way to first-ever district title

May 29—WILLIAMSPORT — Sometimes it just takes a spark.

It had been four games since Madi Swineford had a hit, so when she ripped a double to open the third inning of Tuesday's District 4 Class 3A championship game at Elm Park, the Midd-West dugout let out a roar.

"It just takes one good hit for an individual player to get rolling, and sometimes it gets the whole team rolling," Midd-West coach Pete Voss said.

It sparked a six-run outburst in the second as the Midd-West offense pounded out 14 hits — Jayla Dunn knocked in four runs and Teagan Schreffler had a two-run homer — as the Mustangs routed Loyalsock, 14-2, in six innings for the school's first-ever district softball championship.

Neither Middleburg nor West Snyder had ever won a district title either.

The Mustangs (15-6) will now face District 3 runner-up Littlestown (15-8), an 8-0 loser to Kutztown in Tuesday's District 3 championship game, on Monday at Midd-West at a time to be determined. Loyalsock (19-3) will face the District 2 champion. Mid-Valley and Holy Redeemer play for that title today.

The genesis for Tuesday's win started back on May 2 when Loyalsock beat Midd-West, 4-2. One, the Mustangs attacked the Lancers' pitching with nine hits, and led for most of the game, before some fielding issues led to the loss.

"I think that game told us we could (win). It's hard to beat a team three times," Mustangs' catcher Storm Wilt said. "We all really wanted it, so it pushed us."

Midd-West was also motivated by its opponent. This Midd-West senior class — Wilt, Schreffler, Rachel Weist and Mckennin Voss — hadn't beaten Loyalsock in four tries over the last two seasons — finishing second behind the Lancers for the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III title.

"(The district championship) was our goal this year to actually accomplish it, and doing it against Loyalsock after losing to them two other times, that almost means more than the championship," Wilt said. "We've been competing with Loyalsock, and to finally come out on top, it feels great."

The Mustangs fell behind early when Sophia Mileto hit a solo homer with two outs in the first, but Miley Beachel escaped more trouble when the Lancers loaded the bases after the homer. Lena Barone flew out to left to end that threat.

Loyalsock starter Lydia Kreshock retired six in a row after Beachel led off the game with a single, but Swineford's double opened the floodgates in the third.

Briahna Keister then beat out her sacrifice bunt attempt to put runners on the corners. Briahna Keister then stole second, and Swineford tied the game at 1-1, scoring on the back end of the double steal. Beachel walked, and Briahna Keister was erased on fielder's choice on Rachel Keister's sacrifice attempt. Wilt followed with an RBI single for a 2-1 lead as Rachel Keister took third. Wilt went to second on the throw home. Jayda Dunn followed with a two-run single for a 4-1 lead.

That chased Kreshock, and Schreffler greeted reliever Sophia Clark with a two-run homer to left field for a 6-1 advantage.

"Madi's hit was the spark, but so was that homer," Pete Voss said. "That was a huge hit."

Cali Sauer singled and Mckennin Voss doubled, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.

The Lancers would answer quickly when Katie Ryder walked to start the bottom of the third and scored when Mileto's flyball was misplayed to cut the lead to 6-2. Kathryn Ray then walked to put runners on the corners with no outs, but Beachel didn't let the Lancers back into the game. She got a foul out, and a pop out to second, before another walk loaded the bases, and Beachel got a flyout to end the inning.

The strike zone on Tuesday was quite tight, and it wasn't great for the pitchers — Beachel walked five and the Lancers' pitchers walked four.

"I was little nerve wracking in the beginning. Those runs really helped me calm down," Beachel said. "The strike zone didn't really help (me), but there isn't much you can do about it except make pitches."

Midd-West's hitters certainly liked the strike zone, though.

"We've been practicing hitting a lot, and we've seen these pitchers three times," Rachel Keister said. "We really thought we could get the bat on the ball."

Midd-West broke the open the game in the top of the sixth. Briahna Keister and Beachel each walked to open the inning. Rachel Keister, who had sacrificed twice before, took advantage by guiding the bat, and punching the ball in between first and second for an RBI single, and a 7-2 lead.

"I knew they thought I was going to bunt again," Rachel Keister said. "I thought that was the best option."

Wilt followed with an RBI single, and Dunn knocked in another two-run single for a 10-1 advantage. Dunn has knocked in six runs combined in the semifinals and finals.

Schreffler doubled and Cali Sauer walked to load the bases. Mckennin Voss had an RBI single and Swineford added a two-run single, before Voss scored on a wild pitch for a 14-2 lead.

Three outs from a district title, Beachel retired the Lancers in order to set off a celebration along the third-base line.

------

DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

at Elm Park, Williamsport

NO. 4 MIDD-WEST 14, NO. 2 LOYALSOCK 2 (six innings)

Midd-West;006;008 — 14-14-1

Loyalsock;101;000 — 2-5-1

Miley Beachel and Storm Wilt. Lydia Kreshock, Sophia Miller (3), Anna Luxenburger (6), Kreshock (6) and Maddie Luxenberger.

WP: Beachel; LP: Kreshock.

Midd-West, Beachel, 1-for-2, 2 runs; Rachel Keister, 1-for-4, run, RBI; Wilt, 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jayda Dunn, 2-for-4, 4 RBIs; Teagan Schreffer, 2-for-4, homer (3rd, 1 on), double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cali Sauer, 1-for-3, run; Mckennin Voss, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Madi Swineford, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Briahna Keister, 1-for-3, run.

Loyalsock: Sophia Mileto, 1-for-3, homer (1st, solo), run, RBI; Shya Fulp, 1-for-3, double.