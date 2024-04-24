Advertisement

Mid Valley Softball Beats Dunmore, 8-4

Nick Zelaya
Mid Valley Softball improved to 10-1 yesterday with an 8-4 victory over Dunmore. The Spartans face Old Forge tomorrow at 7:30.

