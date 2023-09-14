Mid-valley at a glance: Yuba City rallies past River Valley in five; East Nicolaus High sweeps Durham for 10-0 start to year

Sep. 13—The battle for Yuba City supremacy in Capital Valley Conference play went five sets on Tuesday, with the Yuba City High girls volleyball team eclipsing River Valley (18-25, 16-25, 28-26, 26-24, 15-12) at Yuba City High School.

The two will meet again at River Valley on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

In the first battle, Yuba City sophomore Chloe Gonzales led the Honkers, who trailed 0-2 at one point, with 10 kills on 27 attempts, while junior Tori Hernandez and freshman Maddie Jackson each provided seven kills on 38 attempts and 19 swings, respectively. Senior Gracy Mansur added six to help Yuba City win the final three sets.

Yuba City improved to 7-7 overall and 2-1 in the CVC — good enough for a tie for second with Woodcreek.

River Valley fell to 3-9, 0-2.

Senior Mattie Gonzales had 22 assists and 23 digs for Yuba City.

The Honkers are back home Tuesday at home against Bella Vista.

East Nicolaus 3, Durham 0

The Spartans put together another sweep (25-8, 25-12 25-19) to take down Sac Valley League foe Durham and improve to 10-0 on the year and 3-0 in SVL play.

Junior outside hitter Jadyn Hoffman collected 10 kills to move her career total to 897 over three years.

Setter Addy Tagala provided 20 assists, while Tiare Faupula added 10 kills and three aces for East Nicolaus, which travels to Colusa Thursday, Sacramento's Capital Sports Center Saturday for a tournament and Live Oak on Tuesday.

Colusa leads SVL by percentage points

The RedHawks remain right on East Nicolaus' trail, in fact in overall percentage points Colusa (16-6, 3-0) leads East Nicolaus and sits atop the SVL through Tuesday's schedule.

Colusa will host East Nic Thursday, and then travel to South Sutter County on Oct. 10. Both matches begin at 6 p.m.

SJS volleyball

In the Sac-Joaquin Section, the mid-valley's top team remains Sutter Union High, which is ranked No. 20 despite losses to Bear River and Pleasant Valley back-to-back.

The Huskies (18-7, 2-1) look to get back on track in a match against Center that was played late Wednesday in Antelope. For results see Friday's Appeal-Democrat.

Sutter is back home Monday to take on Twelve Bridges, out of Lincoln. On Oct. 4, Sutter will host Bear River (17-1, 3-0) in what could determine this year's Pioneer Valley League championship.

Prep girls tennis

River Valley 9, Yuba City 0

River Valley High's Valeria Ramirez (6-0, 6-0), Annika Thiara (6-1, 6-1), Sanah Khalon (6-1, 6-0), Sam Baker (6-1, 6-0), Gianna Lapera (6-0, 6-0) and Allison Byrne (6-0, 6-0) each swept singles play against rival Yuba City Tuesday.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 in league and 7-5 overall.

RV also swept doubles, with No. 1 Olivia Guth/Mia Gill winning (6-1, 6-4), No. 2 Jessica Reyes/Harleen Dosanjh (6-1, 6-1) and No. 3 Alexis Otero/Jasmeen Chauhan (6-0, 6-1).

Editor's Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.